Congress- und Tourismus-Zentrale Nürnberg

New Permanent Exhibit in the Documentation Center Nazi Party Rally Grounds

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Nuremberg (ots)

After almost five years of renovation and expansion, the Documentation Center in Nuremberg has opened its new permanent exhibit in a test phase. The museum is located in the northern head-end of the Congress Hall on the former Nazi Party Rally Grounds and ranks among the most important places of remembrance of the history of National Socialism in Germany.

With the title "Nuremberg and Nazi Party Rallies", the new exhibit illuminates the history of the former Nazi Party Rally Grounds and Nuremberg's role in National Socialism. In an expanded exhibition space of almost 1,600-square-meters, more than 250 objects and 500 historical photos and documents convey the story of the creation, presentation and consequences of the National Socialist regime.

"Allowing visitors understand history, learn to make their own judgements and take a stand - these are the most important goals of the new permanent exhibit", said Dr. Imanuel Baumann, head of the Documentation Center. "The exhibit is based on the latest scientific knowledge and extensively-researched sources, its presentation of material and design is oriented to the interests and needs of visitors and it invites them to examine current issues reflected on the background of the past."

Multimedia and interactive stations permit a deeper examination of historical events and forge links to current societal issues. The exhibit is displayed in German and English. A multi-lingual media guide provides a 90-minute tour.

"With the re-opening of the Documentation Center, Nuremberg is once again home to one of the most important places of remembrance in Germany. The museum provides guests from all over the world a thorough understanding of the history of National Socialism - at a historical location. Together with the Memorium Nuremberg Trials, it underscores Nuremberg's international profile as a city of human rights that meets its obligation to the past", said Yvonne Coulin, Managing Director of the Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office.

The Documentation Center is located on the former Nazi Party Rally Grounds, which was created by the National Socialists after their so-called seizure of power in 1933 as a central stage for their propaganda events. Nuremberg was named the "City of the Nazi Party Rallies" and between 1933 and 1938 was the location of the yearly party rallies of the National Socialist Workers Party of Germany. For these mass propaganda events, the architect Albert Speer, commissioned by Adolf Hitler, created monumental structures which occupy an area of 16 square kilometers. Many projects, including the Congress Hall, were not finished due to the outbreak of World War II.

Since its opening in 2001, the Documentation Center has grown into one of the most important historical museums in Germany and has welcomed up to 300,000 guests each year from within Germany and abroad. The extensive new construction and conceptual redesign was an answer to the growing number of visitors and new academic findings.

Special attention was paid to accessibility. A new ground-level entrance allows barrier-free access to the building. The newly-designed foyer serves as a central reception and commons area and includes an information counter, a modern event space for lectures and discussions and the Café Arthur.

The reopening marks the start of further development of the Nazi Party Rally Grounds. In the coming years, part of the Congress Hall will be reshaped and used as an international cultural site: The opening of the new performance venue of the Nuremberg State Theater and the first space for art and culture is planned for 2028. The Zeppelin Field and Zeppelin Tribune are also being developed until 2030 into a place of learning and encounter.

The Memorium Nuremberg Trials in the Palace of Justice is also part of Nuremberg's landscape of remembrance. At the historic location of the Nuremberg Trials, the permanent exhibit informs visitors about the International Military Tribunal of 1945/46 and its significance for the development of modern international criminal law. Together, these places of remembrance provide a comprehensive look at the history of National Socialism, its consequences and the continuing confrontation with questions of democracy, human rights and an obligation to the past.

The official opening ceremony of the Documentation Center is planned for November 4, 2026. On that day, the museum also celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Further Links

Website Documentation Center Nazi Party Rally Grounds: https://museums.nuernberg.de/documentation-center/

Media Room Culture of Remembrance: https://tourismus.nuernberg.de/en/media/culture-of-remembrance/

Original-Content von: Congress- und Tourismus-Zentrale Nürnberg, übermittelt durch news aktuell