Eurocodes Tools

Eurocodes Tools unveils at Intersolar Europe SunSito-3D(TM), its 3D-visualisation tool designed to accelerate the development of photovoltaic carport projects.

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Issy-les-Moulineaux (France) (ots)

On the occasion of Intersolar Europe, taking place in Munich from 23 to 25 June 2026, Optimax Structures, an engineering office specialised in metal structures and publisher of the SaaS platform Eurocodes Tools, announces the launch of its new innovative online solution: SunSito-3D(TM).

Presented at stand A3-335, this new module enhances the Eurocodes Tools Suite and supports photovoltaic professionals from the earliest stages of their projects.

A solution designed to accelerate prospecting and sales

With SunSito-3D(TM), Eurocodes Tools addresses a key market need: quickly and easily visualising a layout concept for photovoltaic carports on a real site, without relying on complex graphic design software.

Designed for PV developers (Dev-IPPs), EPCs, manufacturers, sales teams, project managers, and engineering offices in early project phases, the solution enables users to create, within minutes, a concrete and visually compelling proposal.

A simple, quick, 100% online and free experience!

Accessible directly from a web browser, SunSito-3D(TM) offers immediate usability:

- Work on a satellite map background

- Create multiple carports on the same site

- Quick configuration via a catalogue of standard geometries

- Adjust key parameters including dimensions, tilt angle and clearance height

- Choose any perspective freely

- Navigate smoothly with real-time zoom and rotation

- Generate automatic PDF reports including the calculated kWp installed capacity

A true decision-making and sales tool, the 3D rendering engine of SunSito-3D(TM) is a key differentiator:

- Scaled 3D visualisation of carports in their real environment

- Shadow simulation based on the time of day and season

- Display a realistic representation of PV modules and structures

This visual approach provides sales teams and developers with a concrete support tool to improve projection and speed up client decision-making.

Seamless transition to engineering with "PV Carports"

SunSito-3D(TM) is fully integrated into the Eurocodes Tools Suite. Each designed carport can be converted into a technical study in a single click. Users are redirected to "PV Carports", the structural calculation and pre-dimensioning solution for steel structures, with a simple logic and no duplicate data entry: 1 visualised carport = 1 immediately actionable design study.

This workflow ensures a smooth transition from sales to technical studies, reducing delays and back-and-forth exchanges.

A SaaS platform covering the entire value chain

With the launch of SunSito-3D(TM), Eurocodes Tools delivers on its core ambition: to digitalise the entire photovoltaic carport design process, from initial concept to execution studies.

Following the success of its "PV Carports" solution - the first platform dedicated to the calculation and optimisation of steel structures for carports, this new module strengthens the software suite's modular and integrated approach.

Andreas Semmel, President of Eurocodes Tools states: "With SunSito-3D(TM), our goal is to overcome a major hurdle in the early phases of a project: the difficulty of concretely visualising a complete carport installation on a given site. To address this, we aim to provide field teams with a free, simple, and visual 3D tool that is immediately actionable, while ensuring a natural transition to engineering on our Eurocodes Tools platform. SunSito-3D(TM) is available today for all projects worldwide."

Visit us at Intersolar Europe 2026

The Eurocodes Tools team will present SunSito-3D(TM) exclusively at its stand, featuring live demonstrations:

Stand A3 - 335

23-25 June 2026 - Munich, Germany

For more information on Eurocodes Tools, visit our website https://eurocodes-tools.com/en/ or contact our team for a personalised online demo: contact@eurocodes-tools.com

About Eurocodes Tools

Eurocodes Tools is an online software platform dedicated to the design, 3D visualisation, and optimisation of steel structures for photovoltaic carports. Developed by Optimax Structures, an engineering office specialised in metal and timber structures, the platform builds on more than 20 years of experience in structural analysis, from preliminary design to execution studies.

Launched in 2024, Eurocodes Tools provides a suite of modular SaaS solutions covering the entire project lifecycle, from prospecting to technical sizing. It is designed for project developers, independent power producers (Dev-IPPs), EPC contractors, installers, structural steel manufacturers, and engineering offices.

Original-Content von: Eurocodes Tools, übermittelt durch news aktuell