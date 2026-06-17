Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy to Showcase Product Innovations at Intersolar Europe

Munich, Germany / Fremont, California (ots)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that it will showcase a range of current and new products for the European market at The smarter E Europe (Intersolar Europe) in Munich, Germany from June 23-25, 2026. Highlights include:

- IQ® Battery G5. Enphase's 5th-generation battery delivers 1.9x the energy density of the 3rd-generation battery currently available in Europe, in a space-saving, stackable design. The AC-coupled system scales from 5 to 30 kWh in modular 5 kWh blocks, with each module incorporating its own grid-forming microinverter. The product supports both single- and three-phase configurations, incorporates PowerMatch(TM) to help increase usable energy and operational efficiency, and is designed to be compatible with most existing Enphase solar and battery installations. The IQ Battery G5 will carry a 15-year warranty and is expected to be commercially available in Europe in the first quarter of 2027.

- Q9N(TM) microinverter. The IQ9N Microinverter delivers 97.4% EU weighted efficiency through gallium nitride (GaN) technology and supports high-power residential solar panels, with 427 VA of continuous output power. The microinverter is backward compatible with IQ7(TM) and IQ8(TM) Microinverter-based systems and includes built-in rapid shutdown. The IQ9N Microinverter is backed by a 25-year warranty and is available in select European countries today, with additional markets expected in the coming months.

- IQ® Bidirectional EV Charger. The IQ Bidirectional EV Charger is a DC-based bidirectional charger designed to connect to the direct current (DC) port of a compatible electric vehicle and use Enphase's grid-forming microinverter technology to enable EV charging, home backup during outages, and future grid services, all managed through the Enphase® App. Compatibility is expected to expand across additional EV models and supported grid-service programs over time. This charger will be backed by a 10-year warranty and is expected to be commercially available in Europe in the first quarter of 2027.

- IQ® EV Charger 2. The IQ EV Charger 2 supports single- and three-phase applications up to 32 A, with AI-powered charging optimization, green solar charging from the home's solar system, dynamic load balancing, an integrated MID-certified meter, and multi-protocol connectivity. It is designed to support alternating current (AC) bidirectional charging for compatible EVs, pending automaker enablement, as well as applicable evolving European charging requirements, including the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR). The charger will be backed by a 5-year warranty and is available in select European countries today.

- IQ® Energy Management. IQ Energy Management uses AI to help optimize solar, battery storage, EV charging, heat pumps, and hot water heaters to increase solar self-consumption and reduce energy costs. The platform can help reduce water-heating costs by up to 35%, help cover up to 50% of EV driving with solar, and integrate with select third-party EV chargers, heat pumps, and water heaters. IQ Energy Management will be backed by a 5-year warranty and is available in select European countries today, with additional markets expected later this year.

"Europe is at the center of the home energy transition, and Intersolar is where we show how Enphase is helping define what comes next," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "Our 2026 lineup brings together higher-performance solar, next-generation storage, smarter and bidirectional EV charging, and AI-powered energy management to make the home energy system easier to install, easier to use, and more valuable for homeowners."

Enphase will be present at The smarter E Europe in Hall C5, booth C5.530, from June 23-25, 2026. To schedule a meeting with our team, please visit the Enphase website. For more information about Enphase products and services, please visit our regional websites.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's IQ Battery G5, IQ9N Microinverters, IQ Bidirectional EV Charger, IQ EV Charger 2, and IQ Energy Management, including safety, quality, efficiency, and reliability; the expected availability, timing, and geographic expansion of these products in European markets; anticipated installation times, system performance characteristics, and product features; the potential energy savings, cost reductions, and operational benefits associated with these solutions; the compatibility of Enphase products with third-party devices, electric vehicles, and supported grid-service programs; expectations regarding compliance with current and future regulatory requirements in Europe; and Enphase Energy's expectations regarding the adoption of home energy, electrification, and AI-enabled energy management solutions in European markets. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand; electricity pricing and tariff structures; the ability to meet anticipated product availability timelines; the performance, availability, and reliability of third-party products and services, including cellular connectivity; regulatory and policy developments; product performance and reliability; supply chain constraints; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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