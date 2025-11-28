Deutsche Gesellschaft für Chirotherapie und Osteopathie e. V.

Internationally honored: Prof. Dietmar Jürgen Daichendt receives honorary doctorate for pioneering achievements in osteopathy and manual medicine

The Slovakian university awarded Prof. Dr. med. Dietmar Jürgen Daichendt an honorary doctorat

With this award, the conferring institution recognizes not only an outstanding scientific and clinical career, but in particular the unique academic milestones that Prof. Dr. Daichendt has set in Germany: He was the first person to be appointed to the professorship of “Chiropractic and Osteopathy” (2011) and, three years later, to the professorship of “Osteopathic and Manual Medicine” (2013), marking a groundbreaking development in the fields of osteopathic and manual medicine in Germany.

Born on July 27, 1967, in Sibiu, Romania, Dietmar Daichendt studied dentistry and then human medicine at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich (LMU). After completing his doctorate at Ruhr University in Bochum, he began his clinical career in the fields of orthopedics, neurology, internal medicine, and general medicine.

Teaching and research activities

Prof. Daichendt has been intensively involved in academic teaching for many years: for example, he was a lecturer in general medicine at LMU Munich for over 14 years. Other stages in his teaching and research career included the Berlin University of Health and Sports and Steinbeis University Berlin, where he worked in particular as a professor of manual medicine and osteopathy. These academic commitments underscore his dedication to integrating complementary medicine and manual procedures into university medical teaching and research.

Official and innovator

For over two decades, Prof. Daichendt has held the office of President of the German Society for Chirotherapy and Osteopathy (DGCO) – Germany's largest medical association in the fields of chiropractic and osteopathy. Under his leadership, the DGCO has established numerous congresses, training courses, and quality initiatives to scientifically anchor and further develop manual medicine in Germany.

Clinic and practice

Parallel to his academic career, Prof. Daichendt runs a highly specialized medical practice focusing on osteology and the musculoskeletal system. He is the founder and owner of the “Praxisklinik an der Isar” (Munich) and heads the Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Therapy Center in Munich. His approach thus combines general medicine with manual medicine and osteology.

Significance of the honor

The awarding of the honorary doctorate underscores the outstanding significance of Prof. Daichendt's life's work: the creation and filling of the first professorships for chiropractic therapy, osteopathy, and manual medicine in Germany, the consistent anchoring of these fields in teaching, research, and medical care, and his many years of commitment as a scientific innovator. This award is being presented at TU Wien as an international sign of recognition for a pioneering achievement in German-language medicine.

With this award, TU Wien is providing a worthy stage on which the international significance and national signal of the honor are clearly visible: A German physician and scientist who successfully builds bridges between university teaching, clinical practice, and professional associations—honored by a Slovakian university at an event in Vienna.

We warmly congratulate Prof. Dr. med. Dietmar Jürgen Daichendt on this well-deserved honor and look forward to seeing how his work will continue to inspire advances in manual medicine.

