Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Arrest for Attempted Participation in a Homicide

Karlsruhe (ots)

Today (5 November 2025), the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had

Afghan national Tawab M.

arrested by Politiets Efterretningstjeneste (PET) agents in Aarhus (Denmark) by way of mutual legal assistance. The Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice had previously (8 October 2025) issued a warrant for his arrest.

Tawab M. is strongly suspected of declaring himself willing to incite another individual to commit homicide (section 211 para. 1, section 212 para. 1, section 30 para. 2 of the German Criminal Code [StGB]).

The arrest warrant essentially sets out the following allegations:

Tawab M. has been involved in the procurement of weapons and equipment as well as technology for explosive devices in Denmark for some time. He was in contact with Ali S., who faces charges separately, since no later than May 2025. Ali S. is believed to have worked for an Iranian intelligence agency (see Press Release No. 44 of 1 July 2025). In late May 2025, Tawab M. promised Ali S. to procure weapons for an unidentified individual and incite them to commit an attack on Jewish targets in Germany.

The suspect is due to be brought before the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice after his extradition from Denmark.

Original-Content von: Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA), übermittelt durch news aktuell