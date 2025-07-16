Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Indictment Filed Against Four Alleged Members of Syrian Militias and One Alleged Member of the Syrian Intelligence Service on Suspicion of Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes

Karlsruhe

On 24 June 2025, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against the stateless Syrian Palestinians

Jihad A.,

Mahmoud A., Mazhar J., Sameer S. and Wael S.

before the State Security Chamber of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court.

There are sufficient grounds to suspect the accused of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder of civilians as well as crimes against humanity and war crimes by means of killing and attempted killing (section 7 para. 1 no. 1, section 8 para. 1 no. 1 of the German Code of Crimes against International Law [VStGB], sections 211, 22, 23 of the German Criminal Code [StGB]). Moreover, they are charged with crimes against humanity and war crimes in the form of torture (section 7 para. 1 no. 5, section 8 para. 1 no. 3 VStGB). In this context, all of the accused - except Wael S. - are also facing charges of crimes against humanity in the form of deprivation of liberty; in some cases, Mahmoud A. and Mazhar J.'s acts are believed to have resulted in death (section 7 para. 1 no. 9, para. 3 VStGB). In addition, Mahmoud A. is accused of war crimes consisting in the use of prohibited methods of warfare (section 11 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 5 VStGB).

In essence, the indictment sets out the following facts:

The former Syrian regime's nationwide crackdown on its critics became increasingly violent since no later than April 2011. The objective was to suppress and intimidate the civilian population as early on as possible. To this end, actual or alleged members of the opposition were detained, tortured and frequently killed all over the country. In early 2012, tensions in Syria evolved into a large-scale civil war in which particularly Syrian government forces and armed opposition groups were fighting against each other.

Jihad A., Mahmoud A., Sameer S. and Wael S. joined the armed militias "Free Palestine Movement" (FPM) and/or "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command" (PFLP-GC) in Syria no later than early 2012. At the time, the militias exercised control over Yarmouk on behalf of the Syrian regime. This district of Damascus had emerged from a Palestinian refugee camp and was predominantly inhabited by Palestinians. Starting in July 2013, the Syrian regime completely cordoned off Yarmouk to prevent the civilian population from further protesting against the then-government. This resulted in a shortage of food, water and medical care. The pro-regime militias closely collaborated with the Syrian Military Intelligence Service, in particular with its Divisions 227 and 235. Mazhar J. assumed an active role within Division 235, the so-called Palestine Division, and participated as such in the violent oppression of the civilian population.

All of the accused engaged in a shooting on a peaceful protest against the Syrian government in Yarmouk on 13 July 2012. When they and other accomplices opened fire, they specifically targeted protesters. No less than six individuals sustained fatal wounds while other victims were, in part, seriously injured. Jihad A. and other militiamen fired shots at civilians yet again at another protest in August 2012. At least two individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

Furthermore, the accused subjected civilians from Yarmouk to severe and in part repeated physical abuse. The events occurred at checkpoints, among other places, between mid-2012 and 2014; pro-regime militias had previously set up checkpoints at entry points to the district. The victims' heads were punched with fists and beaten with rifle butts and also brutalised with kicks, among others. Jihad A., Mahmoud A., Mazhar J. and Sameer S. repeatedly detained civilians and turned them over to Syrian intelligence. Several of the individuals arrested by Mahmoud A. and Mazhar J. were killed as a result thereof or died due to hostile conditions of imprisonment. On two occasions, Mahmoud A. beat civilians while they were waiting for humanitarian aid to be handed out. His objective was to prevent the distribution of food and contribute to the civilian population's starvation.

On 3 July 2024, the accused were taken into custody and have since been in pre-trail detention (see Press Release No. 35 of 3 July 2024).

Original-Content von: Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA), übermittelt durch news aktuell