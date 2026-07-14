ZDF-Programmänderung Woche 29/26
Mainz (ots)
Woche 29/26 Di., 14.7. Bitte nochmalig geänderten Programmablauf ab 23.30 Uhr beachten: 23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.45) 0.30 A Breath Away (VPS 1.00) 1.50 neoriginal (VPS 2.20) Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (4) 2.40 neoriginal (VPS 3.10) Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (5) 3.30 neoriginal (VPS 4.00) Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (6) 4.20 Bares für Rares - Lieblingsstücke (HD/UT) Die Trödel-Show mit Horst Lichter Deutschland 2024 4.45- hallo deutschland (VPS 4.50) 5.30 ("heute journal update" entfällt linear - live ab 0.00 Uhr im Streaming-Portal.)
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