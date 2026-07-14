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ZDF

ZDF-Programmänderung Woche 29/26

Mainz (ots)

Woche 29/26

Di., 14.7.

Bitte nochmalig geänderten Programmablauf ab 23.30 Uhr beachten:

23.30     Markus Lanz   (VPS 23.45)

 0.30     A Breath Away   (VPS 1.00)

 1.50     neoriginal   (VPS 2.20)
          Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (4) 

 2.40     neoriginal   (VPS 3.10)
          Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (5) 

 3.30     neoriginal   (VPS 4.00)
          Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (6) 

 4.20     Bares für Rares - Lieblingsstücke   (HD/UT)
          Die Trödel-Show mit Horst Lichter
          Deutschland 2024

 4.45-    hallo deutschland   (VPS 4.50)
 5.30

("heute journal update" entfällt linear - live ab 0.00 Uhr im Streaming-Portal.)

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ZDF-Planung

Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

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