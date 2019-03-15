HomeBlaulichtAbo

    15.03.2019 – 12:02

    ZDF

    ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 11/19

    Mainz (ots)

    Woche 11/19

    Fr., 15.3.

    Bitte Programmänderung ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:

    19.00 heute

    19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20) 

    19.20     ZDF spezial   (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
          Terror in Neuseeland - Angriff auf Moscheen
          Moderation: Antje Pieper

    19.40 Bettys Diagnose (VPS 19.25)

    20.25 Professor T. (VPS 20.15)

    21.25 Letzte Spur Berlin (VPS 21.15)

    22.10 heute journal (VPS 22.00)

    22.45 heute-show (VPS 22.30)

    23.15 aspekte (VPS 23.00)

    23.55 heute+ (VPS 23.45)

    0.15 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE mit Jan Böhmermann (VPS 0.00)

    1.00 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 0.45)

    1.45 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.35)

    2.35 Letzte Spur Berlin (VPS 2.25)

    3.20 Professor T. (VPS 3.10)

    4.20 Die Rosenheim-Cops (VPS 4.10) 

     5.05-    hallo deutschland   (VPS 4.55)
 5.30

