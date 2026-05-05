Germany Trade & Invest

Venture Capital Investment in Germany on the Rise in 2026

Berlin (ots)

Germany’s state economic development bank, the KfW, says that financing of start-ups increased by six percent annually in the first quarter of this year.

1.7 billion euros flowed into young companies in Europe’s largest economy, according to a new KfW study. The rise is down to a broad development on the VC market rather than a handful of mega-deals, the bank added.

International investors are playing a major role in this trend. 34 percent of the capital given to German companies came from the United States.

“The robust international presence reflects both the fundamentally high level of activity of US investors and the abiding confidence of international providers of capital in Germany as a location for starting technology companies,” said KfW head economist Dirk Schumacher in a statement.

18 percent of German-based start-ups receiving capital in the first three months of 2026 come from the health sector, followed by fintechs with 15 percent. Companies developing artificial intelligence applications accounted for over half - 967 million euros - of investments.

“The increasing capital flowing to German start-ups shows that the activities of young non-LLM artificial intelligence companies are eliciting significant interest from foreign investors,” says Germany Trade & Invest AI expert Asha-Maria Sharma. “The proximity to renowned universities and research institutions and the focus on technology-driven business models make fledgling companies in Germany attractive to VC investors.”

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.

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