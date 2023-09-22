Atlantik-Brücke

Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics der Atlantik-Brücke und des Atlantic Council Berlin

Atlantik-Brücke and Atlantic Council hosted the Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics in Berlin

Vizekanzler Robert Habeck sprach zu transatlantischer Zusammenarbeit an der Schnittstelle von Wirtschafts- und Außenpolitik: "Die alte Welt ist Vergangenheit. Eine neue Welt ist im Entstehen."

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck spoke on transatlantic cooperation at the nexus of economic and foreign policy: "The old world is gone. A new world is rising."

Berlin, 22.09.2023 - Am Freitag veranstalteten das Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center und die Atlantik-Brücke das Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics in Berlin - das zweite jährlich stattfindende Forum, das hochrangige politische Entscheidungsträger, Wirtschaftsvertreter und Wissenschaftler von beiden Seiten des Atlantiks zusammenbrachte, um die Zukunft der Instrumente der Economic Statecraft zu diskutieren.

Keynote-Speaker waren der deutsche Vizekanzler und Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz Robert Habeck, die stellvertretende Ministerpräsidentin und Finanzministerin der Niederlande Sigrid Kaag und die Handelsbeauftragte der Vereinigten Staaten, Katherine Tai.

Im Gespräch mit der Geschäftsführerin der Atlantik-Brücke Julia Friedlander sagte Vizekanzler Habeck: "Die alte Welt ist Vergangenheit. Eine neue Welt ist im Entstehen." In dieser neuen Welt, so Habeck, könne "die ökonomische Frage allein nicht die entscheidende politische Frage sein" und es müssten nationale Sicherheit, Abhängigkeiten und die "Neuerfindung einer europäischen Idee der Zusammenarbeit" im Mittelpunkt politischer Entscheidungen stehen.

Die US-Handelsbeauftragte Katherine Tai sprach mit Stephanie Flanders, leitende Redakteurin für Wirtschaft bei Bloomberg, über US-Wirtschaftspolitik. Auf die Frage nach der EU-Untersuchung zu den Subventionen für chinesische E-Autos sagte Tai: "Ich habe durchaus Verständnis für die Ankündigung, denn am Ende des Tages, als politischer Entscheidungsträger - als wirtschaftspolitischer Entscheidungsträger in einer Demokratie - sind Sie letztendlich für den Lebensstandard Ihrer Bürger und Ihrer Arbeitnehmer verantwortlich und für die Fähigkeit, Ihre Industrie zu entwickeln."

Als Reaktion auf die russische Invasion der Ukraine hat sich der globale Fokus auf die Schlagkraft transatlantischer Wirtschaftskoordination verlagert. Das Forum konzentrierte sich auf die Schnittstelle von Wirtschafts-, Außen- und Sicherheitspolitik und erörterte den strategischen Einsatz von Sanktionen, Exportkontrollen und dem Einfrieren von Vermögenswerten im Rahmen der Panels "Building Common Ground: Transatlantic Approaches to Economic Statecraft", "The Clash of Economics and National Security: Trade, Industrial Policy, and Supply Chains" und "G20, BRICS, and the Future of Multilateralism".

In ihrer Rede erklärte die stellvertretende niederländische Ministerpräsidentin Sigrid Kaag: "Die Geoökonomie ist eine Quelle unserer Stärke". Diese Aussage zog sich wie ein roter Faden durch die gesamte Veranstaltung, bei der führende Persönlichkeiten des öffentlichen sowie des privaten Sektors an Paneldiskussionen und Gesprächsrunde zu einer Reihe von Themen teilnahmen.

Im Zusammenhang mit dem Forum haben das Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center und die Atlantik-Brücke einen Report ( https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/us-eu-uk-need-shared-approach-to-economic-statecraft/) veröffentlicht, der den Weg zu einem effektiven Einsatz der Instrumente der Economic Statecraft weist.

Das Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics wurde per Livestream öffentlich übertragen. Die Sitzungen finden sich auf Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNwzqJJJGBU), die Transkriptionen und alle weiteren Informationen auf der Website des Atlantic Council (https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/content-type/transcript/ und https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/programs/geoeconomics-center/all-events/transatlantic-forum-on-geoeconomics/).

On Friday, the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center and Atlantik-Brücke hosted the Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics in Berlin, Germany-the second annual forum convening senior policymakers, industry leaders, and academics from both sides of the Atlantic to outline the future for economic statecraft tools.

The forum featured three keynote speakers: Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, the Netherlands' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai.

In a conversation with Atlantik-Brücke CEO Julia Friedlander, Vice Chancellor Habeck, stated, "The old world is gone. A new world is rising." In this new world, Habeck noted, "the economic question alone can't be the political leading question" and national security, reliance, and "reinventing the European idea of cooperation" must be at the forefront of policy decisions.

United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, spoke with Stephanie Flanders, senior executive editor for economics with Bloomberg, about US economic policy.

When asked about EU's probe into the subsidies of Chinese electrical vehicles, Ambassador Tai said, "I'm quite sympathetic to the announcement, really, because at the end of the day, as a policymaker - an economic policy maker in a democracy - your responsibility is to the livelihoods of your citizens and your workers, and your ability to grow your industries."

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global focus has shifted to the power of transatlantic economic coordination. The forum focused on the intersection of economic foreign policy and national security objectives, discussing the most strategic use of sanctions, export controls, or asset freezes.

Sessions included "Building Common Ground: Transatlantic Approaches to Economic Statecraft," "The Clash of Economics and National Security: Trade, Industrial Policy, and Supply Chains," and "G20, BRICS, and the future of multilateralism."

In her address, Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag stated, "Geoeconomics is a source of our strength." This theme prevailed throughout the event, during which distinguished leaders in the public and private sector participated in panels and breakout sessions on a range of topics.

In conjunction with the forum, the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center and Atlantik-Brücke published new research ( https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/us-eu-uk-need-shared-approach-to-economic-statecraft/) outlining the path forward to effectively utilize economic statecraft tools. Read more here.

The Transatlantic Forum on GeoEconomics was livestreamed and on-the-record (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNwzqJJJGBU). The transcripts are available on the website of the Atlantic Council as well as all further informations (https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/content-type/transcript/ und https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/programs/geoeconomics-center/all-events/transatlantic-forum-on-geoeconomics/).

Die 1952 gegründete Atlantik-Brücke hat das Ziel, die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Deutschland, Europa und Amerika zu vertiefen. Als gemeinnütziger und überparteilicher Verein stärkt die Atlantik-Brücke den Austausch zwischen Politik und Unternehmen, aber auch zwischen jungen Führungskräften und Vertretern der Zivilgesellschaft jenseits der Parteilinien. Die Atlantik-Brücke bietet eine Plattform für unterschiedliche Perspektiven und eine lebendige Debatte.

Founded in 1952, Atlantik-Brücke aims to deepen cooperation between Germany, Europe and America. As a non-profit and non-partisan association, Atlantik-Brücke strengthens the exchange between politics and business, but also between young leaders and representatives of civil society beyond party lines. Atlantik-Brücke provides a platform for diverse perspectives and lively debate.

