Shell Deutschland GmbH

Zukunft unter Dach: Richtfest an der 100-MW-Wasserstoff-Produktionsanlage im Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland

Wesseling, Köln-Godorf

Geplante Inbetriebnahme der Wasserstoff-Produktionsanlage im Laufe des Jahres 2027

Neue Technologie soll pro Jahr bis zu 16.000 Tonnen erneuerbaren Wasserstoff produzieren

Signifikante Investition mit dem Ziel: Mehr Wert mit weniger Emissionen

Der Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland setzt seine Transformationsreise hin zu einer Produktionsstätte für CO2-ärmere Produkte fort. Nun wurde am derzeit im südlichen Werksteil Wesseling entstehenden Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseur das Richtfest gefeiert. Die Inbetriebnahme des 100-MW-Elektrolyseurs ist für das Jahr 2027 geplant. Die Technologie soll pro Jahr bis zu 16.000 Tonnen erneuerbaren Wasserstoff produzieren (in Abhängigkeit der Verfügbarkeit erneuerbarer Energien).

"Shell hat sich das Ziel gesetzt, global bis 2050 ein Netto-Null-CO2-Unternehmen zu werden. Die signifikanten Investitionen im Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland sind ein Beleg dafür, dass wir weiter auf Transformationskurs sind. Wir prüfen Investitionen dabei nicht nur auf technische Realisierbarkeit, sondern auch auf Wirtschaftlichkeit - mehr Wert mit weniger Emissionen. Wenn die Rahmenbedingungen stimmen, sind solche Großprojekte möglich," hebt Jens Müller-Belau, Energy Transition Manager und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der Shell Deutschland GmbH, hervor.

Wichtiger Schritt für mehr Wettbewerbsfähigkeit, Resilienz und Nachhaltigkeit

Nordrhein-Westfalens Staatssekretär im Ministerium für Wirtschaft, Industrie, Klimaschutz und Energie, Paul Höller, sagt: "In Nordrhein-Westfalen ist der Einsatz von grünem Wasserstoff in der Industrie schon Realität. Mit der Errichtung des Elektrolyseurs setzt Shell hier in Wesseling auf klimagerechte Prozesse und innovative Lösungen. Das ist ein wichtiger Schritt für mehr Wettbewerbsfähigkeit, Resilienz und Nachhaltigkeit in der Chemieindustrie und ein starkes Bekenntnis zu Standort und Arbeitsplätzen. Hier wird deutlich: NRW bietet die Rahmenbedingungen für Investitionen in eine zukunftsorientierte Wasserstoffwirtschaft, die neue Geschäftsmodelle ermöglicht und industrielle Wertschöpfung sichert."

Jan-Peter Groot Wassink, Vice President und Standortleiter des Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, ergänzt: "Unser südlicher Werksteil Wesseling bietet hervorragende Rahmenbedingungen, um die Anlage in den bestehenden Raffineriebetrieb einzugliedern. Wir sind fest entschlossen, Anlage für Anlage, Produkt für Produkt umzustellen und so unseren Beitrag zu leisten, klimafreundlichere Alternativen aus dem Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland anzubieten."

Gemeinsam mit der bereits seit 2021 betriebenen 10-MW-Pilotanlage REFHYNE 1 decken die beiden Elektrolyseure gut zehn Prozent des jährlichen Wasserstoffbedarfs der Produktionsprozesse von Shell Rheinland ab. Die Verwendung von Wasserstoff, der unter Nutzung von erneuerbaren Energien erzeugt wurde, ermöglicht Produkte mit niedrigerem CO2-Fußabdruck. Beide Elektrolyseure arbeiten nach der Polymer-Elektrolyt-Membran-Technologie (PEM).

Zusatzinformationen

Der Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland mit den Werksteilen Köln-Godorf und Wesseling liegt im Kölner Süden. Rund 1.400 Shell Mitarbeitende sowie Beschäftigte von Partnerfirmen produzieren hier Kraft- und Heizstoffe (Diesel- und Ottokraftstoffe, Kerosin, Heizöl) sowie Produkte für die chemische Industrie.

Die Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure steht in einer Reihe von mehreren Transformationsprojekten, mit denen Shell den Standort Rheinland weiterentwickelt. Dazu zählen neben der Herstellung von Wasserstoff aus erneuerbarer Energie auch Deutschlands größte Anlage zur Produktion von Bio-LNG als Lkw-Treibstoff (seit 2024 in Betrieb). Diese Anlage produziert aus nachhaltigen Rohstoffen wie Gülle, Mist oder organischen Reststoffen jährlich rund 100.000 Tonnen des CO2-ärmeren Kraftstoffes, was eine CO2-Reduktion von bis zu 1 Mio. Tonnen entspricht.

Mit der Abschaltung der Rohöl-Destillation im südlichen Werksteil Wesseling im Jahr 2025 und der Errichtung einer Grundöl-Anlage (geplanter Produktionsstart 2028) geht Shell weitere Schritte in Richtung "Mehr Wert, weniger Emissionen".

Die Realisierung des Elektrolyseurs REFHYNE 2 ist ein Gemeinschaftsvorhaben eines Konsortiums unter Federführung von Shell gemeinsam mit den Unternehmen ITM Power, Linde, TECNALIA, ERM, SINTEF AS und CONCAWE als Projektpartner, unterstützt durch das EU-Forschungs- und Innovationsprogramm Horizon 2020.

