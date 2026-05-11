NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

NTT DATA Business Solutions and Conduct Announce Global Partnership to Deliver AI-Native SAP Transformation at Scale

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Conduct’s agentic AI platform embeds across NTT DATA Business Solutions’ global delivery, giving enterprise customers a faster, more confident path through SAP S/4HANA transformation and beyond.

NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world’s largest SAP system integrators, and Conduct, the AI platform for enterprise IT and business teams, today announce a global strategic partnership. The partnership embeds Conduct’s platform across NTT DATA Business Solutions’ SAP S/4HANA transformation, application management services (AMS), and change management delivery, bringing AI-native execution to enterprise SAP programmes across the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Brazil, Singapore, and beyond.

The results are tangible: joint customers benefit from faster time to value, an immediate and complete understanding of their entire SAP landscape, and an accelerated pace of execution across every phase of delivery. Decisions are made with greater confidence. Production risk falls sharply. For large-scale programmes, this represents a step change in delivery speed and confidence.

At the centre of the partnership is Conduct’s proprietary SAP context engine. It produces a complete semantic understanding of an entire SAP estate (every custom object, workflow, and dependency) with speed and precision. NTT DATA Business Solutions teams, based on deep industry and business process knowledge, use that intelligence to automate fit-gap analysis, run comparisons against SAP standard, and generate functional specifications significantly faster. The most critical phase of any SAP business process transformation becomes a source of speed and intelligence, helping reduce delivery risk and improve outcomes.

NTT DATA Business Solutions’ decades of experience in transformation and change management have been honed through thousands of enterprise SAP programmes on every continent. Their partnership with Conduct’s market-leading AI gives customers a combined offering which is a genuine new force in the market with the intelligence to move fast as well as the experience to do it right. This offering is available globally today, spanning NTT DATA Business Solutions' delivery centres across five continents, with offshore conversion and test factories in India.

“Our customers are under increasing pressure to modernise their SAP landscapes in order to unlock the full potential of AI. By partnering with Conduct, we are strengthening our ability to deliver scalable, AI-enabled SAP business process transformation and support our customers worldwide in unlocking the full value of their SAP investments.”

Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions

“The enterprises NTT DATA Business Solutions serves have built their operations on SAP systems that are deeply, meaningfully customised to how their businesses work. That customisation is not a problem to be eliminated but an asset that needs to be understood, preserved where it matters, and evolved intelligently. Conduct exists to make that possible at the pace and scale that AI now allows. Partnering with NTT DATA Business Solutions means bringing that capability to thousands of enterprises worldwide, through the delivery organisation they already trust.”

Jan Philipp Haas, CEO and Co-Founder of Conduct

Conduct and NTT DATA Business Solutions will both be present at SAP Sapphire 2026 in Orlando. Conduct will be exhibiting at Booth 460, selected by SAP’s Executive Leadership as one of a small number of AI partners to sponsor the event.

About Conduct

Conduct is building the AI operating system for enterprise IT. Conduct uses agentic AI to empower enterprise IT teams, from business stakeholders originating change requests, through functional analysts and developers, to testing engineers validating delivery. Powered by a proprietary context engine that connects across enterprise systems, Conduct acts as the shared workbench across the entire software change lifecycle, bringing coherence and velocity to a process that has historically been fragmented across teams, tools, and handoffs. Customers including Heidelberg Materials, Daimler Truck, Fraport, and DHL are operating with a velocity and intelligence that is redefining what their IT environments can deliver. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in London, Conduct is a growing team of 30 with deep heritage in European technology, building category-defining technology at the intersection of enterprise software and applied AI.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises – from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

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