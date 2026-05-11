NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

SAP AppHaus and NTT DATA Expand Global SAP AppHaus Alliances to Accelerate Human-Centered SAP Business AI at Scale

Walldorf, Germany/London, United Kingdom (ots)

SAP AppHaus and NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced the expansion of their global SAP AppHaus Alliances partnership. The next phase of the collaboration focuses on helping organizations move beyond isolated AI experiments and accelerate the adoption of scalable, business driven AI embedded into Cloud ERP environments.

Building on its established role within the SAP AppHaus Alliances, NTT DATA Business Solutions is taking a leading role in operationalizing human centered solutions built with SAP Business AI at global scale. Central to this approach is the combination of the SAP AppHaus methodology with NTT DATA Business Solution’s GenAI Accelerated toolkit, enabling customers to identify high value AI use cases, rapidly prototype solutions on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and industrialize them across SAP Cloud ERP landscapes.

Through its Global Enablement Program, using the SAP AppHaus methodology, NTT DATA Business Solutions is equipping multidisciplinary teams worldwide with a repeatable framework for AI exploration, design and delivery. The initiative brings together SAP AppHaus human centered design, NTT DATA Business Solution’s proprietary GenAI Accelerated assets, and SAP technologies such as Joule and SAP Business Data Cloud.

This integrated approach helps customers achieve faster time to value, lower development risk and higher adoption by directly connecting AI innovation to core business processes. Rather than treating AI as a standalone initiative, NTT DATA Business Solutions embeds it into Cloud ERP transformation programs – an approach reflected in its global customer engagement theme Cloud ERP Supercharged.

“With Cloud ERP Supercharged, we are deliberately redefining how SAP Business AI is used in SAP environments. It is not about isolated use cases, but about embedding AI directly into Cloud ERP processes, from master data and partner collaboration to document handling and logistics,” said Nicolaj Vang Jessen, Executive Managing Director Consulting GIIC and Nordics & Eastern Europe, NTT DATA Business Solutions. “By combining human centered design, ready to run AI extensions and Joule capabilities, we enable our customers to automate, run and continuously learn, turning Cloud ERP into a platform for sustained business performance.”

The expanded alliance builds on successful joint customer engagements, including organizations such as Amey and Aspen Pumps, where NTT DATA Business Solutions applied the SAP AppHaus approach and the GenAI Accelerated toolkit to deliver tangible outcomes – from smarter decision making and process automation to improved operational resilience.

“Our expanded partnership with SAP AppHaus reflects a deliberate shift from isolated AI use cases to enterprise wide SAP Business AI,” said Mark Wheeler, Global Head of Product Engineering & AI Customer Success, NTT DATA Business Solutions. “By combining human centered design with our GenAI Accelerated toolkit, we enable customers to translate AI ambition into solutions that improve speed, quality and competitiveness, directly within their SAP Cloud ERP environments.”

With operations in more than 30 countries and over 15,000 SAP specialists worldwide, NTT DATA Business Solutions continues to differentiate itself in the SAP ecosystem by combining industry expertise, proprietary AI assets and global delivery at scale. The SAP AppHaus methodology further reinforces the company’s ambition to actively shape how SAP Business AI is designed, deployed and scaled within SAP centric enterprises.

For more information, please visit nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises – from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

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