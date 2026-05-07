City of Innsbruck

City of Innsbruck: A model for actively shaping Europe

Emperor Maximilian Prize 2026 for the “European Youth FOrum Neumarkt”

Innsbruck (ots)

Young, European, United – three keywords that stand for the spirit of the City of Innsbruck’s Emperor Maximilian Prize. The 2026 prize was awarded on Thursday 7 May to the European Youth FOrum Neumarkt (EYFON) for its ‘EYFON Peace Days’ project.

The international jury comprised representatives from the City of Innsbruck, the Region of Tyrol, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, the Assembly of European Regions, the Council of European Municipalities and Regions and the University of Innsbruck. “Every two years, the prize, worth 10,000 euros, is awarded to projects that inspire young people to shape the future of Europe. That is precisely what sets the winning project apart,” emphasised Mayor Johannes Anzengruber. At the award ceremony held in Innsbruck, EYFON President Christoph Leitl expressed his delight at the recognition.

Peace and cohesion

The aim of the “EYFON Peace Days” is to promote peace and bring together young people from different countries and views.

The young people taking part will have the opportunity to further develop their perspectives towards Europe’s goals and values. At this year’s Peace Days, peace negotiations will be simulated and the young participants will take on the roles of diplomats and decision-makers. “Cooperation, dialogue and mutual understanding across national borders, languages and political divides are, in this age of global uncertainty and danger, the prerequisites for a self-assured and strong continent that must reposition itself between the worlds of East and West,” emphasises EYFON President Christoph Leitl.

To ensure that the Emperor Maximilian Prize also has a tangible impact at a regional level, a themed creative competition was organised for schools in Tyrol.

A full version and images are available to download at

www.innsbruck.gv.at/presse/kmp2026.

Original-Content von: City of Innsbruck, übermittelt durch news aktuell