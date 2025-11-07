Olight GmbH

Olight to Unveil Its New Flagship Flashlight Series: A powerful combination of innovation, technology and fashion

Hofheim am Taunus, Germany (ots)

Olight, a global innovator in portable lighting, will showcase the latest evolution of its advanced lighting solutions at Milipol Paris 2025 (November 18-21), will show its ArkPro series on November 18, 2025, featuring the ArkPro, ArkPro Ultra, and ArkPro Lite models. The series of products are exquisitely designed and powerful, with multiple functional modes. Among them, ArkPro Ultra is exclusively equipped with Olight's self-developed LED chip and made of Olight's Superalloy OAL(TM) and the original Arkbeat.

Compact Power Meets Technological Innovation

Engineered for personal, tactical, and professional use, the ArkPro series introduces a new benchmark in portable lighting. The ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra combine spot, pure flood, UV and laser, delivering a 4-in-1 lighting tool and industrial use. Integrated floodlight and spotlight into one flashlight meet multifunctional lighting needs.

Innovation that Meets Real-World Needs

The Lite model features a dedicated red light for night vision whereas Olight's craftsmanship shines in the ArkPro Ultra, with a dual-color indicator and Arkbeat breathing light that changes color with use-bringing the flashlight to life.

The Ultra is more than just a tool, it provides companionship and protection.

Built for Versatility, Designed for Impact

From trails to everyday use, the ArkPro Series delivers intuitive, reliable performance. The lightweight ArkPro Lite features an eye-friendly red light, ideal for night vision. ArkPro is compact and provides high and low beam switching control, making it ideal for outdoor and industrial operations. The flagship ArkPro Ultra adds an ergonomic grip, smooth mode switching, a bright white beam, and precise green laser for targeting.

Experience the ArkPro Series at Milipol PARIS 2025

Get hands-on with the ArkPro series at Milipol Paris (November 18-21), Hall 5A, Booth D001. Explore the ArkPro Lite (95.95EUR), ArkPro in multiple finishes (119.95EUR-131.95EUR), and the flagship ArkPro Ultra (159.95EUR). See the beam, feel the build, and discover the difference.

Learn more: https://de.olight.com/s/GF12S8

About Olight

Olight enhances daily life with intelligent mobile lighting, blending cutting-edge function and artistic craftsmanship to serve users in over 100 countries. Committed to innovation, performance, and user experience, Olight delivers premium flashlights, headlamps, and tactical lighting tools for both everyday and professional use.

