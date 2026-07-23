Centrum Kultury Filmowej im. Andrzeja Wajdy

The Wajda Film Centre and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Spotlight Agnieszka Holland in WAJDA GENERATION

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Warsaw, POLAND (ots)

The Wajda Film Centre in Warsaw and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will bring WAJDA GENERATION to Los Angeles with a four-film retrospective dedicated to Agnieszka Holland, one of Europe's most acclaimed filmmakers. WAJDA GENERATION is an international initiative celebrating the legacy of Andrzej Wajda through screenings, exhibitions and public programs around the world. Running July 31-Aug. 2, 2026, the retrospective features three films directed by Holland, along with Korczak (1990), directed by Andrzej Wajda from a screenplay by Holland.

After graduating from the Prague film school FAMU in 1971, Holland returned to Poland with a graduation film that caught Wajda's attention. He invited her to join Film Unit "X" - the collective he led, which became the crucible of Polish cinema of moral anxiety. From 1972 to 1981, Holland worked within Unit "X" every day - first as an assistant director, then as a screenwriter and director with her own voice. She wrote the screenplay for Without Anesthesia (1978) and served as first assistant director on Man of Marble (1976), though her name never appeared in the credits due to communist censorship.

After martial law was declared in 1981, Holland emigrated. Working in France and West Germany, she kept her connection with Wajda, writing screenplays for him for Danton (1982) and Korczak (1990). Wajda had considered a film about Janusz Korczak throughout the 1980s, and from all the possible versions, he chose Holland's - built on Korczak's diaries and letters, witness testimonies, and years of research. That same year, Holland directed Europa Europa.

Today, Agnieszka Holland is one of the few filmmakers in the world whose films reach both the main competition in Venice and wide distribution in the United States. Her career spans five decades, three Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe, a Silver Bear from Berlin, and the Special Jury Prize at Venice for Green Border (2023).

WAJDA GENERATION is a project initiated by the Wajda Film Centre on the Andrzej Wajda Year 2026, presenting Wajda's cinema and the cinema of his generation as a dialogue - between artists, between Polish and world cinema, between the past and the present. Agnieszka Holland is the central figure of this project: she carries within her both the legacy of Wajda's school and a fully autonomous voice of her own.

Program

Friday, July 31 - 7:30 PM

Green Border (Zielona granica, 2023)

Details and tickets: https://ots.de/jlGPP3

Saturday, August 1 - 2:30 PM

Franz (2025)

Details and tickets: https://ots.de/X7R0s4

Saturday, August 1 - 7:30 PM

Europa Europa (1990)

Details and tickets: https://ots.de/sQrUvd

Sunday, August 2 - 1:00 PM

Korczak (1990)dir. Andrzej Wajda, written by Agnieszka Holland

Details and tickets: https://ots.de/rnyEBt

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles is the largest film museum in the world devoted to the global arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. Operated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2021, the Academy Museum offers over 400 public screenings each year in a program that regularly draws on European, independent, and auteurist cinema alongside venerated classics and new discoveries. This is an institution that understands what Wajda's and Holland's films are - and the presence of WAJDA GENERATION in its program is itself a signal that Polish cinema is part of that history.

The Wajda Film Centre is a cultural institution based in Warsaw, Poland. In 2026, the Centre marks the 100th anniversary of Andrzej Wajda's birth by continuing the filmmaker's vision of cinema as a space for reflection, dialogue, and civic engagement. This autumn, it will open Kino Tęcza, a restored single-screen cinema combining analogue film projection with state-of-the-art digital technology, creating a meeting place for audiences, filmmakers, and artists https://ckf.waw.pl/en/

The event is organized by the Wajda Film Centre and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Co-financed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage from the Culture Promotion Fund - a state special-purpose fund.

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