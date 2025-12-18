PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

mehr Themen

Die Presseportal-AppGoogle PlayApp Store
Alle Storys
Folgen
Keine Story von Carl Zeiss AG mehr verpassen.
Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?

Carl Zeiss AG

ZEISS concludes fiscal year 2024/25 with solid growth

ZEISS concludes fiscal year 2024/25 with solid growth
  • Bild-Infos
  • Download

Oberkochen (ots)

Revenue totaled almost 12 billion euros, with EBIT at 1.552 billion euros. The segments once again presented a mixed picture. Targeted resilience measures and investments in innovative strength are the key to the future.

  • Mixed picture in all four segments
  • Targeted resilience measures continued
  • Expenditure on research and development still high at 15% of revenue
  • Current outlook challenging

The ZEISS Group concluded fiscal year 2024/25 with solid growth. Revenue increased to 11.896 billion euros (prior year: 10.894 billion euros, up 9%), and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 1.552 billion euros (prior year: 1.444 billion euros), giving an EBIT margin of 13%. The result, particularly the mixed picture in the four segments, reflects the increasing geoeconomic and geopolitical challenges that the company faced in the past fiscal year.

"ZEISS is still operating in a dynamic and challenging business environment," said Andreas Pecher, President and CEO of the ZEISS Group. Geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, and the conflicts between the major economic regions intensified further in fiscal year 2024/25. This directly impacted the willingness of industry to invest, as well as consumer confidence. "There was increased uncertainty in the markets in the past fiscal year. This required us to adapt strategic activities and strengthen targeted resilience measures," Pecher explained. 

Segment development
                                    Revenue (in billion euros)
                                    Fiscal year     Fiscal year     Change
                                      2024/25         2023/24    (adjusted for 
                                                                  currency effects)
 
Semiconductor                           5.055           4.122       +23% (+23%) 
Manufacturing Technology
Industrial Quality & Research           2.334           2.369        -1%   (0%)
Medical Technology(1)                   2.704           2.611        +4%  (+6%)
Consumer Markets                        1.569           1.541        +2%  (+4%)
(1) Not identical to the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group

The full press release can be found at www.zeiss.com/newsroom

Contact:

ZEISS Group
Jörg Nitschke
Head of Corporate Brand, Communications and Public Affairs
Tel.: +49 7364 20-3242
E-Mail: joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com

Original-Content von: Carl Zeiss AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Alle Storys
Folgen
Keine Story von Carl Zeiss AG mehr verpassen.
Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?
  • Druckversion
  • PDF-Version
Orte in dieser Story
Themen in dieser Story
Weitere Storys: Carl Zeiss AG
Weitere Storys: Carl Zeiss AG
Alle Storys Alle
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren