Etrel

INCH Pro ranked Europe's top-performing AC charger in Monta's Q1 2026 performance score

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Ljubljana (ots)

As electric mobility becomes part of everyday life, expectations of charging infrastructure are changing. Operators no longer evaluate charging stations only by specifications, design or power output. Increasingly, success is measured by what happens after installation: uptime, charging success and long-term reliability.

That shift is reflected in Monta's EV Chargers Performance Score for Q1 2026, where Etrel's INCH Pro ranked #1 among Europe's top-performing AC chargers. Based on more than 10 million live charging sessions across over 260,000 charge points, the independent ranking measures the performance that matters most in everyday operation: successful charging sessions and charger availability.

After ranking second in the previous year's performance score, INCH Pro moved into the top position in Q1 2026, reinforcing Etrel's long-term focus on building charging infrastructure designed for reliable everyday use.

"Reliable charging isn't measured on a product datasheet. It's measured every day by drivers who simply expect charging to work," says Lovrenc Svegl, CEO of Etrel. "This ranking is valuable because it reflects real charging behaviour in the field. For us, it confirms the approach we've followed for years: designing charging solutions that remain reliable, easy to operate and ready for the future."

Built for everyday operation

For almost two decades, Etrel has been developing and manufacturing smart AC charging solutions for public, workplace, fleet and residential charging across Europe.

At the centre of the portfolio are INCH Pro and INCH Duo, two charging stations developed around the same principle: charging infrastructure should remain reliable, simple to manage and ready to evolve alongside the energy system.

INCH Pro is Etrel's smart AC charging station for locations where efficiency, flexibility and reliable operation matter. It is designed for charge point operators (CPOs), businesses, fleets, residential buildings, workplaces and other shared parking environments where several EVs may need to charge at the same time.

With smart clustering and dynamic load management, INCH Pro helps distribute available power intelligently across multiple chargers. This makes it especially useful in locations where power supply is limited, but charging demand is growing. For operators and site owners, this supports better energy use, lower operational complexity, and a charging network that can grow with demand.

Its durable aluminium housing and refurbishment programme further support long-term use by helping extend the operational life of selected INCH charging stations.

The charger is also ISO 15118 hardware-ready, preparing it for Plug & Charge, vehicle-to-grid readiness, and the next generation of smart charging.

Flexibility where it matters

Alongside INCH Pro, INCH Duo addresses the needs of public and semi-public charging environments where usability, payment flexibility and long-term operation are essential.

One of the key strengths of INCH Duo is its modular design. Operators can use it without a payment terminal, integrate the terminal of their choice, or switch later as business needs change. INCH Duo can also act as both a charging station and a payment kiosk for a charger cluster, enabling card payments across multiple charging points.

Like INCH Pro, INCH Duo is ISO 15118 hardware-ready, supporting readiness for Plug & Charge, V2G and advanced smart charging capabilities. It also offers branding and advertising possibilities, accessibility-focused version (PAS 1899 compliant), easier maintenance access, and built-in sensors that help operators keep their network in good condition.

Built for operators, simple for drivers

Across the INCH portfolio, Etrel focuses on the details that matter after installation: intuitive user interaction, durable materials, smart energy management, flexible authentication, easier maintenance, and integration with charging platforms.

For CPOs, installers and partners, this means charging infrastructure that is easier to deploy, operate, and maintain. For businesses and property owners, it means charging stations that can support different users, locations, and business models. For drivers, it means a charging experience that feels clear, familiar, and reliable.

As electric mobility continues to evolve, charging infrastructure will be expected to do more than deliver power. It will need to integrate with the energy system, adapt to changing user expectations and perform reliably over many years. Etrel continues to develop its charging solutions with that long-term perspective in mind.

About Etrel

Etrel is a European provider of smart AC charging solutions supporting the transition to clean, fossil-free mobility across public, workplace and private charging networks. For almost two decades, we have been designing and manufacturing charging infrastructure that combines robust hardware, intuitive interaction and future-ready connectivity. Our solutions are built to perform reliably in the field and integrate seamlessly with the evolving energy grid. Today, Etrel charging stations power everyday journeys across cities, fleets, workplaces and private networks throughout Europe.

Original-Content von: Etrel, übermittelt durch news aktuell