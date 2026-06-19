Powersense GmbH

Powersense Previews Neural Power iCE+ - Intelligent Grid-Forming Power Conditioning for the Neural Grid Era

Stuttgart (ots)

Stuttgart-based power-technology startup debuts at EM-Power Europe 2026 with a technology preview of its AI-driven Neural Power iCE+ series - addressing the growing stability challenge of the post-synchronous grid.

The Power grid is changing faster than the technology designed to control it. As conventional generation gives way to distributed renewables and power electronics, the grid's fundamental character is shifting - from predictable inertia to stochastic complexity. Classical approaches to power conditioning and grid stabilisation were not built for this new reality.

This year, Powersense GmbH, joins the international power technology community at EM-Power Europe 2026 with a technology preview of the upcoming Neural Power iCE+ series: a new generation of intelligent, grid-forming power conditioning solution built for providing stability and efficiency in low- and medium voltage networks of the Neural Grid Era.

A New Approach for a New Grid

The Neural Power iCE+ series is built on Powersense's proprietary Multi-Dynamic Admittance Synthesis (iCE) technology - a fundamentally different control architecture that synthesises the grid behaviour a modern converter-dominated network needs, rather than reacting to the behaviour it already has. Combined with integrated AI/ML control structures the architecture forms an intelligent system that is both proactive and adaptive: it recognises recurring grid patterns, learns from them, and continuously tunes its own response in real time without manual reconfiguration - AI at the edge of power control.

The result is an intelligent power conditioning solution that actively supports grid stability and power and efficiency at the point of common connection across the full spectrum of modern instability phenomena - from broadband harmonic disturbances to low-inertia frequency dynamics - and operate as a full grid-forming voltage source when the grid demands it.

"We are entering an era where the grid itself must become intelligent," said Dr Peter Ström, CEO of Powersense. "The Neural Power iCE+ series represents our answer to that challenge: a power conditioning platform that does not merely tolerate the complexity of the modern grid, but learns from it and stabilises it - continuously, autonomously, and at any scale."

Keynote and Introduction at EM-Power Europe 2026

At EM-Power Europe 2026, Benjamin Wild, CTO will present the keynote "AI-Driven Power Control Strategies for the Neural Grid Era" on Tuesday, 23 June 2026 - offering a deeper perspective on the details and economics of grid instability in the age of high renewable infiltration, and the AI-driven control strategies Powersense is developing to address it.

Visitors are invited to meet the Powersense management team and learn more about the Neural Power iCE+ series at Hall C4, Stand 380D throughout the event on 23-25 June 2026.

About Powersense GmbH

Powersense GmbH is a Stuttgart-based power-technology startup digitizing power efficiency through AI-driven power conditioning for the post-synchronous grid. The company's proprietary iCE technology provides a real-time, adaptive framework for actively stabilising converter-dominated networks - from industrial facility grids to renewable energy interconnects. Powersense is exhibiting at EM-Power Europe 2026, Hall C4, Stand 380D. Further information: powersense.ai

Original-Content von: Powersense GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell