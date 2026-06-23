Shenzhen Gooree Energy Storage Technology Co., LTD

Gooree Showcases Intelligent PPC at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich

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Munich, Germany (ots)

At Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Gooree delivered a featured presentation titled "Beyond Grid Compliance: Creating Value with Intelligent Power Plant Control", highlighting the evolving role of GalaxyFlex Power Plant Controllers (PPCs) in Europe's rapidly changing renewable energy landscape.

As renewable penetration continues to increase across European power markets, system operators are facing stricter grid requirements, higher curtailment levels in certain regions, increased price volatility including negative pricing events, and growing demands from TSOs and DSOs for advanced grid support services such as frequency control, voltage regulation, and flexible dispatch.

In this context, GalaxyFlex PPCs are evolving from traditional grid compliance devices into intelligent edge platforms that connect renewable generation, energy storage systems, grid operators, and electricity markets. This transformation enables renewable assets to move from passive grid-following operation to active participation in system stability and market-based value creation.

Gooree emphasized the growing importance of intelligent GalaxyFlex PPC systems in enabling multi-market participation, including ancillary services, energy arbitrage, and curtailment optimization. The presentation also introduced an Edge-First control architecture designed for European grid requirements, enabling real-time response for services such as FCR, FRR, fault ride-through, and weak-grid support.

In addition, cloud-based analytics were highlighted as a key enabler for fleet-level optimization, predictive maintenance, and long-term asset performance improvement.

The session also addressed future technology trends, including digital twin validation, cybersecurity for critical energy infrastructure, and AI-driven autonomous plant operation. With the continued expansion of virtual power plants (VPPs) and cross-border energy integration, GalaxyFlex PPC systems are expected to play an increasingly central role in enabling flexible and intelligent renewable power systems.

The presentation attracted strong interest from European developers, IPPs, EPCs, system integrators, and grid stakeholders, reflecting growing industry focus on intelligent control technologies as a key enabler of the energy transition.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, Gooree will present a session titled "Beyond Grid Compliance: Creating Value with Intelligent Power Plant Control," exploring how Power Plant Controllers (PPCs) are evolving alongside the growing complexity of renewable energy systems.

The session will examine key industry trends, including:

- The evolution of PPCs from compliance-focused systems to asset optimization platforms

- The growing importance of edge-based control architectures for real-time grid support

- The integration of solar, storage, and market participation strategies

- Emerging developments in digital twins, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled plant operations

We would like to invite you to attend the presentation and meet with the Gooree team during Intersolar Europe 2026.

Original-Content von: Shenzhen Gooree Energy Storage Technology Co., LTD, übermittelt durch news aktuell