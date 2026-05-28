PEZ International GmbH

PEZ becomes “art toy” with extremely limited artist edition

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Traun (ots)

PEZ is a cult brand – and has long been more than a pop icon for kids. The brand is now laying the foundation for artistic collaboration with PEZ Arts: selected themes from artists are reimagined as PEZ dispensers and transformed into separate editions. This became a reality with the first edition created together with Vienna-based artist JF Krichbaum and a figure from his Kid Guard series.

Marketing Manager Ursula Polymeropulos discusses the initiative: “The PEZ brand has been with people for generations – and PEZ dispensers are virtually guaranteed to bring smiles to people’s faces. This instantly happy, easy feeling connects us with art – it can also calm us, surprise us and trigger strong emotions.”

She adds: “PEZ stands not only for well-known characters from film and television, but also for creative impetus and contemporary design. With PEZ Arts we are showcasing a facet of the brand in which artistic impression and currency take centre stage.”

The first edition is dedicated to a figure from JF Krichbaum’s Kid Guard series. His fantastical characters and the visual worlds he puts them in evoke dream-like sequences from childhood – familiar yet mysterious. His Kid Guards are both child-like guards and guards protecting childhood. The transformation into a PEZ dispenser has opened up new, playful dimensions.

The edition was presented on 27 May at a celebration at Dschungel Café in Vienna and is now available in gift sets – designed in collaboration with JF Krichbaum.

The PEZ Arts edition from JF Krichbaum is limited to 5,000 pieces globally and available in the EU and USA PEZ online shops. Portions of the proceeds will be donated to St. Anna Kinderkrebsforschung children’s cancer research.

The PEZ Group, headquartered in Traun, Austria, is one of the top 100 confectionery companies globally and operates in over 80 countries. In 2027, the company will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary and looking back on an extraordinary brand history.

Original-Content von: PEZ International GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell