NEUE ZÜRCHER NACHRICHTEN

SNC Scandic Coin: Real assets meet digital utility

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Neue Zürcher Nachrichten (NZN) interviewed Uwe Sellmer about the fintech project SNC Scandic Coin, run by the globally active SFG (Scandic Finance Group) based in Hong Kong. Unlike many cryptocurrencies, the SNC is intended to function as a regulated payment and loyalty instrument within a global network of real-world services.

NZN: Digital currencies are dominating the headlines. What attracts people to the SNC Scandic Coin, and how does it differ from the speculative tokens flooding the market?

Uwe Sellmer: The appeal lies in the combination of technology, regulation and real-world utility. SFG brings together companies from the media sector – with over 115 of its own daily newspapers operating across all continents – as well as finance, mobility, technology, real estate and data centres, and uses the token within this network for payments. Holders can use it to pay for services such as flights, yachts, apps and domains. The supply is capped at one billion SNC; only a small portion will be issued at launch. The proceeds go towards security, audits, infrastructure, liquidity, marketing and operations. A clear purpose and low fees set it apart from speculative coins.

Neue Zürcher Nachrichten: What does the Scandic ecosystem look like, and how does the media group fit into it?

Uwe Sellmer: The Scandic ECO System encompasses aviation, data technology, real estate, mobility, healthcare and other sectors. The token serves as a common means of payment, as well as an access and customer loyalty tool for these services. One partner in the network is the german based Legier Group, which, amongst other things, publishes daily newspapers on every continent and, together with its own news app https://apps.apple.com/de/app/legier-global-news/id6756674261 and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pagedrop.lagier, explains the project and promotes its launch. This blend of services and media helps to combine real value with communication.

Neue Zürcher Nachrichten: How do you ensure security and regulatory compliance?

Uwe Sellmer: In early 2026, the smart contract was audited by CertiK https://skynet.certik.com/projects/scandic-coin. The Skynet report shows that an audit took place in March 2026, which yielded a high rating in terms of security and, consequently, trust. We have completed a full KYC verification, collaborate with regulatory authorities worldwide and have published a comprehensive white paper. CRIF, a global group specialising in credit and business information systems, analytics, outsourcing and open banking solutions, handles the KYC and anti-money laundering processes for the SNC Scandic Coin. An ESG certificate and multi-layered risk management confirm compliance.

Neue Zürcher Nachrichten: Why did you choose the name “SNC Scandic Coin”?

Uwe Sellmer: The letters SNC stand for S: Security / Synergy, N: Network and C: Community. They encapsulate our aim to connect different industries and build a community of users and partners. Scandinavian values such as transparency, modern design and digital literacy are reflected in our principles and underpin the fact that the SNC Scandic Coin is part of the SFG, which stands for trust and networking.

Neue Zürcher Nachrichten: When and where will trading begin?

Uwe Sellmer: Trading will begin shortly. The coin will initially be listed on BitMart, a regulated global exchange. In 2025, BitMart’s annual futures trading volume rose by 68 per cent, exceeding the sum of 9 trillion US dollars in the past year 2025. Agreements with other major, well-known exchanges have been signed for the SNC Scandic Coin and will launch simultaneously; their names will be announced prior to the exchange launch. Up-to-date information is available on our official channels and on the website https://www.SNCCoin.dev

Neue Zürcher Nachrichten: How do users benefit from the Scandic Coin, and what’s next?

Uwe Sellmer: Holders can use the token to pay for flights, yachts, domains, an app with a daily newspaper, cars, hotels and retail purchases, and benefit from loyalty programmes. Transactions are processed quickly and with low fees. With SNC Pay and a crypto debit card, balances can be converted and spent worldwide with cashback. The token generation event is imminent; the SNC Scandic Coin will be integrated into all brands of the SFG Group. Its real-world utility, regulatory clarity and security could make the SNC a fintech milestone.

Neue Zürcher Nachrichten: Where can interested parties find out more about the project?

Uwe Sellmer: Further information is available on the official websites; https://www.SNCScandic.com provides an overview of the Scandic ECO System, upcoming services and trading options, whilst the developer site SNCCoin.dev provides technical updates.

Press-Article: https://ots.de/9nU8sp

Original-Content von: NEUE ZÜRCHER NACHRICHTEN, übermittelt durch news aktuell