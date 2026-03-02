Lernidee Trains & Cruises

Lernidee Announces Fourth Boutique Ship for Southern Laos

Berlin (ots)

Lernidee Trains & Cruises continues to expand its presence on the Mekong: Starting in 2028, a new boutique ship will operate in southern Laos – a region where no cabin ships currently exist. With this move, the Berlin-based tour operator continues its strategy of establishing high-quality river cruises in river sections that have so far seen little tourism development. While the Mekong Sun, Mekong Pearl and the new Mekong Star operate on the northern Mekong between Thailand and Laos, Lernidee is now opening up the particularly unspoiled stretch around Pakse and the 4,000 Islands in the south of the country.

“With this new ship, we are opening another chapter in our Mekong story,” explains Nurlan Mukash, Managing Director of Lernidee. “We were already active in southern Laos 15 years ago – now is the right time to rethink this region with a contemporary boutique concept. Our ambition remains to pioneer new standards of quality here as well.”

The new boutique ship is being designed for a maximum of 20 guests and will be the only cabin vessel operating in southern Laos. Plans include ten spacious outside cabins (approx. 16–22 m²), featuring private balconies, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, rain showers, air conditioning, and high-quality furnishings.

Six-day river cruises are planned from/to Pakse between September and April. The route includes the Khmer temples of UNESCO site Wat Phou, the Bolaven Plateau, the legendary “4,000 Islands” as well as the Khone Phapheng Falls, the widest waterfall in the world.

With its fourth vessel, Lernidee further strengthens its position as the leading provider of high-quality Mekong river cruises. The company has been active on the river since 2006 and, through its own shipping company Mekong River Cruises, currently operates three ships in northern Laos.

Original-Content von: Lernidee Trains & Cruises, übermittelt durch news aktuell