Magirus GmbH

Strategic Partnership for Modern Incident Response: Magirus and EmiControls Expand Collaboration

Ulm (ots)

Strengthened partnership with a minimum three-year term

Clear growth ambitions: target to quadruple joint sales volumes

Regional market responsibilities for focused market development

Enhanced governance structures for sustainable cooperation and high quality

Technology that emergency and rescue services can rely on, even under extreme conditions - this is the shared commitment of Magirus and EmiControls. In industrial and vegetation fires, as well as tunnel operations, effective smoke and pollutant suppression is a critical factor for the safety of both responders and those affected. To meet these demanding requirements with powerful and reliable system solutions, Magirus has successfully partnered for over a decade with EmiControls GmbH of Bolzano, Italy - a leading manufacturer of water mist turbines and modular robotic solutions. A highlight of this long-standing partnership is the AirCore TAF: a multifunctional robot based on cutting-edge water mist technology.

This proven partnership is now being strategically advanced and expanded: both companies have signed a new cooperation agreement with a minimum term of three years, reaffirming their commitment to a long-term collaboration.

A Partnership on a Growth Path: Clear Goals, Defined Markets

Magirus and EmiControls have set ambitious targets for their future cooperation: within the next three years, they aim to quadruple their joint sales volumes. To achieve this, the companies will leverage their respective strengths - Magirus' expertise in high-performance firefighting and rescue vehicles, and EmiControls' innovative water mist and turbine technologies.

Another key element of the expanded partnership is a regional division of markets, enabling focused market development and clear responsibilities. This approach lays the foundation for scaling their solutions internationally with greater precision.

"Our collaboration with Magirus has proven extremely successful over many years. With this new agreement, we aim to significantly scale our solutions internationally," says Martin Eppacher, CEO of EmiControls. The long-term nature of the partnership provides the planning security needed to drive investments, market development, and product integration. Both companies share the goal of sustainably developing their cooperation beyond the current term.

Clear Structures for Sustainable Growth, Quality and Reliability

As part of the renewed collaboration, Magirus and EmiControls are placing a strong emphasis on robust and transparent partnership structures. Clearly defined responsibilities, coordinated planning and decision-making processes, and closer operational and strategic integration will form the basis for securing growth, quality, and delivery reliability over the long term.

"We are not pursuing short-term gains, but consciously focusing on long-term, sustainable partnerships with clear goals and dependable structures," stresses Fatmir Veselaj, CEO of Magirus. "Our collaboration with EmiControls is a cornerstone of our system strategy. Together, we aim to achieve significant growth while ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability."

Integrated System Solutions for the Most Demanding Operations

The intensified cooperation between Magirus and EmiControls is designed to provide emergency crews worldwide with integrated, high-performance systems for complex operational scenarios. Combining vehicle technology and robotics with innovative extinguishing solutions based on water mist and turbine technology delivers a decisive advantage in major incidents, wildland fires, industrial emergencies, and tunnel operations - enhancing safety for both responders and affected individuals.

Both companies see this partnership as a logical step towards pooling their expertise and jointly developing solutions to protect communities. In doing so, Magirus and EmiControls reaffirm their commitment to supporting emergency crews with modern, reliable technology and integrated system solutions of the highest quality.

Captions

Image 1: Joint AirCore solutions from Magirus and EmiControls (© Magirus)

[Download Image 1]

Image 2: The advanced water mist technology of AirCore ensures efficient cooling, smoke suppression and fire control (© EmiControls) [Download Image 2]

Original-Content von: Magirus GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell