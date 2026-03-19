Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon partners with Zenergize to enable India-designed power-electronics for the country's energy transition

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New Delhi, India (ots)

Infineon's advanced wide-bandgap semiconductors and microcontroller platforms to support Zenergize in building cutting-edge solar inverters, EV fast chargers, and energy-storage systems

Partnership advances India's path to technology self-reliance by enabling domestic design and manufacturing of high-performance power-electronics

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a global leader in semiconductor solutions for power systems and IoT, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Zenergize, an emerging Indian power-electronics company designing and manufacturing high-performance solutions for the solar, EV charging, and clean-energy sectors. This announcement was made at Bharat Electricity Summit (BES) 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

The partnership reinforces Infineon's commitment to supporting India's energy-transition goals and empowering domestic innovation. With nearly 30 years of presence in India and over 2,500 employees across four sites, Infineon brings both global technology leadership and deep local commitment.

Enabling Indian innovation with globally proven technology

Under the partnership, Infineon will provide its advanced wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductors, including silicon carbide (SiC) technology, along with application engineering support for system-level integration. The collaboration is focused on product and technology integration and does not involve a joint venture.

Infineon's SiC technology delivers higher energy-conversion efficiency, lower power losses, and greater power density compared to conventional silicon-based solutions. For India, this means solar inverters that harvest more energy, EV chargers that are faster and more reliable, and energy-storage systems that operate with greater efficiency, even under the country's most demanding environmental conditions.

Jens Reinstaedt, Vice President Application Management Industrial & Infrastructure, Infineon Technologies said. "India's energy-transition ambitions are among the most significant in the world, and Infineon is committed to being a long-term technology partner in this journey. As the number one in power semiconductors, we master all relevant materials — silicon, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride — and deliver complete system solutions from power switches and gate drivers to microcontrollers, sensors, and connectivity. This enables partners like Zenergize to build more efficient, compact, and reliable power-electronics products, optimized for India's demanding operating conditions."

"Access to Infineon's globally proven semiconductor technology, combined with our understanding of Indian operating conditions, positions us to build products that are truly designed in India for India and eventually for the world," said Veer Karan Goyal, Founder & CTO, Zenergize.

Contributing to India's self-reliance in critical technology

India is investing heavily in renewable energy, electric mobility, and distributed power infrastructure. National programmes such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, combined with rapid growth in EV charging and commercial-scale energy storage, are creating significant demand for domestically designed power-electronics systems.

Infineon recognizes that India's journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat requires strong domestic technology capabilities. By partnering with companies like Zenergize, Infineon is actively contributing to India's indigenous power-electronics ecosystem strengthening system-level technologies from India while ensuring products meet global performance standards.

To see Infineon’s solutions for the power industry, visit Infineon at booth 2E21 at Bharat Electricity Summit (BES) 2026, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi from 19-21 March, 2026.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

About Zenergize

Zenergize is a pioneering Indian OEM in power electronics, focused on engineering advanced, AI-integrated hardware solutions for EV and renewable energy sectors. Backed by strong in-house R&D, Zenergize is committed to building resilient, locally manufactured alternatives for India's energy infrastructure. www.zenergize.in

Original-Content von: Infineon Technologies AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell