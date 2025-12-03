Infineon Technologies AG

U.S. International Trade Commission rules in favor of Infineon in one patent infringement case against Innoscience

Munich (ots)

The Commission’s final determination could lead to an import ban of Innoscience’s allegedly infringing products into the U.S.

The ruling is another positive decision which underscores the value of Infineon's industry leading patent portfolio

GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient power systems

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) found the violation of one patent owned by Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) concerning gallium nitride (GaN) technology by Innoscience.[1] In addition, in this preliminary decision, the ITC confirmed that both patents asserted by Infineon in the proceedings before the ITC are legally valid.[2] The case centers on the unauthorized use of Infineon’s patented GaN technologies by Innoscience. The Commission’s final determination is expected to be issued on April 2, 2026. If this preliminary decision will be confirmed, it will lead to an import ban of Innoscience's allegedly infringing products into the United States of America.

“This ruling is another testament to the strength of Infineon’s intellectual property and confirms our commitment to vigorously defend our patent portfolio against infringements and ensuring fair competition in the market,” says Dr. Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of Infineon’s GaN Systems Business Line. “We remain dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing semiconductor technology to address the world's most pressing challenges, from decarbonization to digital transformation.”

The ruling is yet another positive decision which underscores the value of Infineon's contributions to GaN technology. In a parallel dispute in Germany, the German patent office recently confirmed the validity of a patent of Infineon and upheld it in slightly amended form. Infineon is asserting infringement of this patent in the Munich District Court.[3] Already in August 2024, the Munich District Court I (Landgericht München I) found infringement of another Infineon patent by Innoscience.[4]

Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market with the industry’s broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN patent families. With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lower power losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energy consumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon is mastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride.

[1] US 9,899,481

[2] US 9,899,481 and US 9,070,755

[3] DE102017100947

[4] DE102014113465

Original-Content von: Infineon Technologies AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell