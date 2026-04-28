VITUS Privatklinik Prof. Dr. Stehling GmbH

First Clinical Analysis of Electrochemotherapy in Prostate Cancer Shows 93% Response

OFFENBACH, Germany (ots)

Vitus Privatklinik reports the first and largest clinical cohort of electrochemotherapy in prostate cancer.

Vitus Privatklinik published the first clinical analysis of electrochemotherapy in prostate cancer, involving 144 patients treated between 2017 and 2024. The report is the largest dataset to date on this treatment.

Radical prostatectomy and radiation therapy remain standard treatments for prostate cancer, but are often linked to significant and lasting side effects. This has led to growing interest in focal therapies that target affected areas while preserving surrounding structures.

Electrochemotherapy is a non-thermal focal therapy that uses short electrical pulses to temporarily increase cell membrane permeability. This allows chemotherapy drugs to enter tumour cells more effectively, inducing cell death and avoiding the risks of intense freezing or heating seen with thermal treatments.

Electrochemotherapy has been used clinically for several cancers, including skin tumours, hepatocellular carcinoma, colorectal liver metastases, and bone metastases. Its use for prostate cancer was previously limited to a single case report published by Vitus Privatklinik in 2017.

The new cohort analysis addresses this gap by providing the first and largest clinical dataset on electrochemotherapy for prostate cancer. The study included 144 patients, many with advanced disease. It used careful patient selection, a routine treatment protocol, and structured follow-up for up to seven years.

Electrochemotherapy was successfully performed in all 144 patients, resulting in a 100% technical success rate with no severe complications reported. Urinary continence was preserved in all previously continent patients, and severe incontinence improved in previously affected patients. 75% of evaluable patients achieved a complete response within three months, and an additional 18% reported a partial response.

During follow-up, 13% of patients reported disease progression within a 22-month period, with the majority (8%) recurring locally. One-year progression-free survival reached 88%, with local progression-free survival at 92%.

Longer follow-up and prospective studies are needed, but these findings provide early clinical evidence supporting electrochemotherapy as a potential focal therapy for prostate cancer and an alternative to traditional treatments.

For more information and access to the published study, visit: https://vitusprivatklinik.com/electrochemotherapy-first-clinical-analysis-in-prostate-cancer

About VITUS Privatklinik

VITUS Privatklinik is a private medical clinic in Offenbach, Germany. Established in 2011, it specializes in non-thermal electroporation-based therapies for prostate cancer, including irreversible electroporation (IRE) and electrochemotherapy (ECT). The clinic maintains structured longitudinal follow-up within a single-center program and treats patients from Germany and abroad.

Original-Content von: VITUS Privatklinik Prof. Dr. Stehling GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell