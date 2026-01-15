VORN Bioenergy GmbH

VORN Bioenergy announces appointments to leadership team

Regensburg (ots)

VORN Bioenergy today announces the appointment of Jörg Lennertz as Chief Executive Officer and Manuel Fernández Durán as Chief Financial Officer. Jörg and Manuel together with Michael Wallis Olausson form the new management team.

Jörg Lennertz is an experienced leader in the bioenergy sector. Joining VORN Bioenergy from Uniper, he played a key role in building the company’s multi-gigawatt European renewable energy business. Jörg’s experience, from project development through to execution as well as in scaling up, will be valuable for implementing VORN Bioenergy’s ambitious growth strategy across Germany, Italy, the Iberian Peninsula and Poland. Jörg Lennertz succeeds Thorsten Holl who over the past three years, restructured the company, repositioned it, and established its foundations for growth.

Jörg Lennertz says: “VORN Bioenergy has decades of experience in realizing and commercially optimizing biomethane assets, and I’m delighted to join them as they enter a new phase of execution, providing sizeable feedstock and offtake opportunities across Europe. I’m looking forward to continuing this momentum as we aim to be the partner of choice for current and future feedstock suppliers and offtakers, and continue to support Europe’s decarbonisation.”

Manuel Fernández brings over 18 years of CFO experience, recently at BlueFloat Energy. He brings deep knowledge in project financing and proven ability to build and scale finance teams for long-term growth.

The management team at VORN Bioenergy is completed by Michael Wallis Olausson, who joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in February 2025 brings deep expertise from over 15 years biogas industry experience, particularly on project construction and operation.

Chris Archer, Head of Macquarie Asset Management, Green Investments EMEA, the shareholder of VORN Bioenergy, says: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Thorsten Holl and Dirk Simons for their leadership and dedication in recent years. As we look to the future, the complementary strengths Jörg, Manuel and Michael bring position VORN exceptionally well to deliver on its growth ambitions.”

The VORN Bioenergy Group is an innovative developer, deliverer and operator of biomethane plants in Europe. The company, which has been independent since 2022, can look back on more than 20 years of project experience and has realised more than 40 bioenergy projects in Europe. The company is based in Regensburg, Germany, and its operational focus is on Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland. VORN Bioenergy pursues the consistent goal of operating emission-free and producing two TWh of biomethane per year by 2030.

