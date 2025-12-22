Austrian State Printing House (OSD)

Digital Subsidiary of Austrian State Printing Company Wins Infrastructure Tender for German EU Digital Identity Wallet

Vienna (ots)

youniqx Identity, a digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), has won a Europe-wide tender, together with partner companies, for the infrastructure of the German EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI-Wallet).

EU member states are required by EU regulations to provide a national version of an EU-wide valid EUDI-Wallet by the end of 2026.

Citizens will be able to use the EUDI-Wallet to prove their personal identity throughout the EU

“youniqx Identity AG“, a digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company, will take on the responsibility of building the technical platform for the German state's EUDI-Wallet, together with its partners. youniqx Identity has successfully led a consortium consisting of "A1 Digital International GmbH", "CRYPTAS Group", and "msg group" in a Europe-wide tender, and has been awarded the contract by the German "Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation" (SPRIND). "This award is another milestone and recognition of our internationally renowned expertise in secure digital identity," said Helmut Lackner, OSD General Director and youniqx Identity CEO.

EU-Wide Digital Identity to Become a Reality

youniqx Identity will work closely with SPRIND to build the necessary technical platform, enabling the secure and data-protection-compliant operation of the Wallet App. The focus is on security, efficiency, and comprehensive data protection.

youniqx Identity Brings Extensive Experience

As early as 2015, the Austrian State Printing Company presented a prototype for a digital identity app. Since 2017, the OSD Group has been bundling its expertise in digital identity in its digital subsidiary youniqx Identity AG. Based on this long-standing experience, youniqx is contributing its expertise to the development of the technical platform and the secure, data-protection-compliant operation of the Wallet App for the EUDI-Wallet in Germany. "We are proud to be able to utilize our extensive experience as a pioneer in digital identities for the German SPRIND," Lackner added.

Original-Content von: Austrian State Printing House (OSD), übermittelt durch news aktuell