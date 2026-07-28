AUTODOC SE

AUTODOC MARKETPLACE launches in Poland

Moving closer to building the leading European tech ecosystem for the automotive aftermarket

Berlin (ots)

● Customers in Poland benefit from an even wider product selection and competitive pricing on the Marketplace

● The platform continues its rapid growth trajectory in now eleven markets, recording a total of 520 sellers, 3.1 million offers and €12.6 million GMV in Q1 2026

● The expansion brings AUTODOC closer to its goal of becoming the go-to platform for vehicle parts and accessories in Europe

Autodoc SE, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, has officially expanded its AUTODOC MARKETPLACE to Poland. Following successful rollouts in ten European countries, including Germany, Austria, France and the United Kingdom among others, this strategic launch represents a natural progression in the company's digital transformation of the European automotive aftermarket. “Bringing the AUTODOC MARKETPLACE to Poland represents a significant leap forward for our European growth strategy", says Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO of AUTODOC. "Poland is not only one of the most dynamic automotive markets on the continent, but it is also the operational heart of our European logistics network. By launching the Marketplace in Poland, we are further deepening the combination of customer focus and technological innovation that has always driven us — continuing to build the go-to platform for vehicle parts and accessories in Europe and accompanying our customers' cars through repairs, maintenance and lifestyle. We are welcoming new sellers from Poland to create a strong bond and a successful business together."

The AUTODOC MARKETPLACE is a curated platform on which carefully selected sellers of vehicle spare parts and accessories can offer their products directly to more than nine million of AUTODOC's customers across all Europe via the AUTODOC website and app. Customers benefit from the same seamless, trusted shopping experience they know from AUTODOC. It is now available in Poland with an even broader and more diverse product assortment that goes beyond traditional vehicle spare parts, including vehicle electronics, accessories, lifestyle items, mobility solutions and security products. By integrating the platform in Poland, AUTODOC significantly increases its local product range potential while offering customers competitive pricing, improved availability and faster delivery times, and new and strong revenue inflow for the new potential sellers.

Synergising logistics strength and market demand in Poland

The launch in Poland holds particular significance for AUTODOC's operational footprint. Poland is AUTODOC's largest logistics hub, with multiple warehouse locations in Szczecin supporting large-scale distribution across Europe. Poland is also one of Europe's most significant and growing automotive markets. New passenger car registrations in Poland reached 312,033 units in the first half of 2026, representing a strong growth of 9.4% year-on-year, according to the Polish Automotive Industry Association (PZPM)[1]. Additionally, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) data[2] reveals that the average age of passenger cars in Poland is 15.2 years — significantly higher than in Germany (10.6 years) and the EU average (12.7 years). This aging fleet drives a highly resilient demand for replacement parts.

"Expanding to Poland means answering to surging consumer demand. Simultaneously, we deepen our operational roots in the country that is central to how we serve the entire continent", says Lennart Schmidt, CFO of AUTODOC. "Our dual strength of e-commerce experience and market potential accelerates our success. The numbers of our Marketplace speak for themselves: in the first quarter of 2026 alone, we reached 520 partners, generated 12.6 million euros in Gross Merchandise Volume and expanded our assortment to 3.1 million offers."

Ensuring customer convenience while looking to the future

All Marketplace sellers are subject to clearly defined performance metrics and service-level agreements. While AUTODOC remains responsible for shipping, invoicing and customer service for its own inventory, third-party sellers handle these aspects independently for their respective products. First-line customer support is managed directly by the sellers, with AUTODOC actively monitoring performance and stepping in if additional support is required.

This reliable customer experience framework and robust operational setup serve as the foundation for AUTODOC's next expansion steps. With Poland now live, the company is already looking ahead: the rollout of the AUTODOC MARKETPLACE in the Nordic markets is planned for the second half of 2026, further extending the platform's European reach. Each new market brings AUTODOC closer to its overarching goal: building the leading European tech ecosystem that seamlessly connects customers, professional sellers and the automotive aftermarket.

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprised around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers - including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

[1] Polski Związek Przemysłu Motoryzacyjnego, Rejestracje 2026r (press release, June 2026)

[2] ACEA “Vehicles on European Roads“, JANUARY 2026: https://www.acea.auto/files/ACEA_Report-–-Vehicles_on_European_roads_2026.pdf

Original-Content von: AUTODOC SE, übermittelt durch news aktuell