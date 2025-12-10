Bertrandt AG

Establishment of a site in Sweden

Bertrandt Sverige AB launches in Gothenburg

Ehningen/Gothenburg (ots)

Bertrandt continues its international growth strategy by founding Bertrandt Sverige AB in Sweden. Proximity to renowned OEMs such as Volvo Cars, access to an innovation cluster, and a focus on sustainable, future-oriented technologies are the core of this location decision.

“Unlock the Swedish potential” – under this guiding principle, Bertrandt consistently pursues its internationalization strategy, combining its outsourcing expertise with Swedish innovation power. “We shape the future of mobility, technology, and digitalization – with a clear focus on sustainable solutions. The newly established company Bertrandt Sverige AB aims to become the preferred engineering partner in Sweden,” says Florian Fuest, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bertrandt Sverige AB.

The choice of Gothenburg was a strategic and deliberate decision. Our site is near Volvo Cars, the Volvo Group, and the renowned Chalmers University of Technology. This environment offers ideal conditions for technological collaboration and innovation.

The founding of Bertrandt Sverige AB is part of a targeted market penetration strategy along European OEMs and industrial customers. As a strategic supplier to Volvo Cars, Bertrandt will take on demanding development projects.

“With the establishment of a strong front office for business scopes at Volvo Cars and Volvo Group, as well as our appointment as a Strategic Supplier in summer 2025, the founding of the Swedish entity marks the next strategic step in our internationalization strategy,” says Michael Lücke, Member of the Executive Board of Bertrandt AG.

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and international development service provider with many years of automotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions along the entire value chain. We deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day – with around 13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

