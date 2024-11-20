PIZ Heer

MILEX 24: Europäische Militärübung in Deutschland

MILEX 24: EU to conduct Live Military Exercise in Germany

Straßburg (ots)

Vom 25. November bis zum 10. Dezember 2024 wird die Europäische Union ihre zweite Gefechtsübung (LIVEX) auf dem Truppenübungsplatz im niedersächsischen Bergen durchführen. Diese Übung ist Teil der größeren Übung MILEX24, bei der auch eine Gefechtsstandübung stattfand, und ein wesentlicher Meilenstein bei der Umsetzung des Strategischen Kompasses der Europäischen Union. Sie wird zur vollen Einsatzbereitschaft der RDC (Rapid Deployment Capacity) führen, die eine der Hauptziele des Strategischen Kompasses darstellt. Der Auftrag der RDC besteht darin, im Rahmen von Krisenreaktionseinsätzen die Verlegung modularer Kräfte mit bis zu 5000 Soldaten außerhalb der EU zu ermöglichen.

Diese multinationale und streitkräftegemeinsame Übung mit Schwerpunkt Heer wird unter der Führung des Eurokorps und des deutschen Kommandos Heer erfolgen. Mittels eines vorab ausgearbeiteten fiktiven Szenarios ist das Ziel dabei die Beübung der Truppenteile, die 2025 die EU-Battlegroup stellen werden.

15 Mitgliedstaaten* der Europäischen Union und mehr als 1700 Soldaten werden an dem Manöver teilnehmen, um ihre Interoperabilität bei der Planung und Durchführung eines gemeinsamen Auftrages auf allen Führungsebenen zu erproben. Diese sind:

das Operative Hauptquartier ( Operation Headquarters /OHQ) auf strategischer Ebene in der Zuständigkeit des militärischen Planungs- und Durchführungsstabes der EU (Military Planning and Conduct Capability/MPCC) in Brüssel;

/OHQ) auf strategischer Ebene in der Zuständigkeit des militärischen Planungs- und Durchführungsstabes der EU (Military Planning and Conduct Capability/MPCC) in Brüssel; das Force Headquarters (FHQ) auf operativer Ebene, das vom Eurokorps befehligt wird; dieses Hauptquartier wird, unterstützt von einer irischen Kompanie zum Schutz der Truppe, hauptsächlich auf dem Truppenübungsplatz in Bergen sowie mit einem rückwärtigen Gefechtsstand in Straßburg üben;

(FHQ) auf operativer Ebene, das vom Eurokorps befehligt wird; dieses Hauptquartier wird, unterstützt von einer irischen Kompanie zum Schutz der Truppe, hauptsächlich auf dem Truppenübungsplatz in Bergen sowie mit einem rückwärtigen Gefechtsstand in Straßburg üben; die nach Bergen verlegenden taktischen Verbände der EU-Battlegroup, die aus drei Teilen bestehen werden: Deutschland wird zum einen Kampftruppen, nämlich das Gebirgsjägerbataillon 231 als verstärkten leichten Infanterieverband, stellen und zum anderen die chirurgischen Fähigkeiten der medizinischen Versorgung im vorgeschobenen Bereich. Österreich hingegen wird ein Logistikbataillon stellen.

Der 4. Dezember 2024 wird von den Besuchen ziviler und militärischer hochrangiger Persönlichkeiten auf dem Truppenübungsplatz in Bergen geprägt sein. Ausführlichere Informationen hierzu werden zeitgerecht folgen.

Hintergrund

Seit 2002 organisiert die Europäische Union zur Bewältigung von Krisen militärische Übungen unterschiedlicher Art. Dies ermöglicht es ihr, die militärischen Führungsstrukturen und -verfahren auf ihre Wirksamkeit zu prüfen. 2023 wurde die erste Großübung mit nach Spanien verlegten Truppenanteilen durchgeführt. Beim zweiten Mal findet dieses Manöver jetzt in Deutschland statt.

Der 2022 veröffentlichte Strategische Kompass ist der sehr ambitionierte Aktionsplan der Mitgliedstaaten der Europäischen Union zur Stärkung der gemeinsamen Sicherheits- und Verteidigungspolitik (GSVP) bis zum Jahr 2030. Mit Erreichen der vollen Einsatzbereitschaft wird die RDC bis zu 5000 Soldaten verlegen und auf sämtliche Krisen außerhalb der EU reagieren können. Somit wird die RDC ein dauerhaftes, robustes und flexibles militärisches Instrument zur Reaktion auf Krisen sein, das bedarfsgerecht an jeden Auftrag angepasst werden kann. In diesem Kontext wird das Eurokorps als Force Headquarters fungieren und die Führung der EU-Battle Group (EUBG) im Jahr 2025 sicherstellen.

*Österreich, Belgien, Deutschland, Griechenland, Spanien, Frankreich, Ungarn, Kroatien, Irland, Luxemburg, Litauen, Niederlande, Polen, Rumänien, Schweden.

From 25 November to 10 December, the European Union will conduct its second Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) in Bergen, Germany. This live exercise is part of the wider MILEX24 which also included a command post exercise part. It is an important step in the implementation of the full operational capability of the European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC), one of the key deliverables of the EU's Strategic Compass. The aim of the EU RDC is to enable the deployment of modular force of up to 5,000 troops to respond to a crisis outside the EU's borders.

The Combined multinational exercise will be conducted under the command of Eurocorps and the German Army Command. The EU LIVEX will build on the German-led Exercise EUROPEAN CHALLENGE 2024. This live exercise will train the deployment of the EU Battlegroup Force Package 25 for a predefined scenario.

15 EU Member States* and more than 1,700 soldiers will participate in the EU LIVEX. The aim is to test the interoperability in planning and conducting common operation throughout all levels:

The Operation Headquarters (OHQ) at strategic level under the responsibility of Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) from Brussels.

The Force Headquarters [(F)HQ)] at the operational level under the responsibility of Eurocorps, will train from Bergen (mainly) and Strasbourg, reinforced by an Irish company as force protection.

The EU Battlegroup (EUBG) troops at tactical level deployed in the Bergen training area. Germany provides the EUBG with the CORE Battle Group under the command of the Mountain Infantry Battalion 231, a light/reinforced infantry unit, as well as medical parts of the Medical Task Force (MED TF). Austria provides the Combat Service Support Battalion.

A Distinguished Visitors and Media Day will be held in Bergen Training Area on 4 December. Further information will be provided at a later date.

Background

Since 2002, the European Union has been conducting crisis management military exercises to test the effectiveness of military command structures and procedures.

Within this framework, the EU live exercises, with the first edition taking place in 2023 in Spain, are a key step in the implementation of the full operational capability of the European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC), which is one of the key actions under the EU's Strategic Compass.

With the 2022 Strategic Compass, the EU Member States have adopted an ambitious action plan to strengthen the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) between now and 2030. Once fully operational in 2025, the EU RDC will enable the deployment of a European force of up to 5,000 soldiers, capable of responding to any crisis outside the EU's borders. It will stand as a robust, flexible and scalable military instrument of rapid response. Within this framework, Eurocorps will be the Force Headquarters ((F)HQ), responsible for commanding the European Union Battlegroup (EUBG) for the year 2025.

*Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Hungary, Croatia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden.

