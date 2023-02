Muenze Oesterreich AG: Back to Cash - Warum Barzahlungen wichtig für unsere Gesellschaft sind

Wien/Berlin (ots) - with Brett Scott (economist and author of the book Cloudmoney), Gerhard Starsich (CEO of the Austrian Mint) during the World Money Fair on 2 February 2023, Estrel Hotel, Sonnenallee 255, Berlin at 11:00 Participation in the Media Roundtable can also take place virtually via a video conferencing service (you will receive dial-in data after your registration). According to the World Bank and the Federal ...

mehr