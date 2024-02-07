Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions und Google Cloud treiben das Thema Sicherheit gemeinsam voran

Motorola Solutions nutzt die Google Cloud, um Innovationen für Sicherheitsbehörden und Unternehmen zu beschleunigen

Chicago & Sunnyvale, Kalifornien (ots Chicago und Sunnyvale) -

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) und Google Cloud haben eine strategische, mehrjährige Vereinbarung verkündet, deren Fokus sich auf innovative Cloud-Lösungen für die Sicherheitstechnologien von Motorola Solutions konzentrieren wird. Mit der Infrastruktur von Google Cloud wird Motorola Solutions vorrangig die Entwicklung von assistiver Intelligenz vorantreiben, einschließlich hochpräziser und zuverlässiger Bereitstellung von Videoinhalten, Mapping und KI-Funktionen, um reale Sicherheitsherausforderungen seiner Kunden zu lösen.

"Von Gemeinden bis hin zu Unternehmen verlassen sich unsere Kunden auf uns, wenn es darum geht, ihnen zu helfen, eine sicherere Zukunft zu schaffen", sagt Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President und Chief Technology Officer von Motorola Solutions. "Diese Zusammenarbeit wird die Leistungsfähigkeit von Sensoren, Daten und künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) nutzen, um Sicherheitslösungen besser zugänglich und umsetzbar zu machen."

Motorola Solutions plant, die neu entwickelten Lösungen in seinem schnell wachsenden Cloud-Portfolio einzusetzen, darunter Avigilon Alta, eine vollständig cloud-native Video Suite, die Sicherheitslösungen für Unternehmen und Organisationen jeder Größe ermöglicht.

"Wenn es darum geht, Schulen besser zu schützen, ungewöhnliche Aktivitäten in Unternehmen zeitnah zu erkennen oder Großveranstaltungen effektiver abzusichern - Sichtbarkeit und das Aufmerksam machen in Echtzeit sind sowohl für Sicherheitsbehörden als auch Unternehmen von grundlegender Bedeutung", sagte Saptharishi.

"Motorola Solutions ist seit langem führend bei der Entwicklung innovativer Technologien zum Schutz der öffentlichen Sicherheit und Unternehmen", so Will Grannis, Vice President und Chief Technology Officer von Google Cloud. "Gemeinsam werden wir unsere neuesten Cloud-Fortschritte nutzen, um Motorola Solutions' verstärkten Fokus auf Innovationen im Bereich der Sicherheit über die Cloud zu unterstützen."

Über Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. Wir entwickeln und verbinden Technologien, die helfen, Menschen, Eigentum und Orte zu schützen. Unsere Lösungen ermöglichen die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Behörden und Organisationen mit Sicherheitsaufgaben sowie Unternehmen, die für Schutz und Sicherheit entscheidend sind. Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie wir uns für sicherere Gemeinden, Schulen, Krankenhäuser und Unternehmen einsetzen - für mehr Sicherheit überall - unter www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the growth of our video cloud solutions and the ability to develop and deploy new capabilities across our products. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part II Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2023 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions' actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to successfully leverage Google's cloud infrastructure to accelerate innovation and deploy any new capabilities. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

