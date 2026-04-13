Degussa Goldhandel GmbH

Degussa launches a smart cross-generational campaign for precious metals

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London (ots)

With the new #smart campaign, Degussa is actively taking a cross-generational approach. The aim is to explain gold and silver in a way that is easy to understand and to make access to precious metals simple, transparent and straightforward – as real, tangible assets with long-term value.

Precious metals are not an exclusive topic just for specific target groups, but are relevant to anyone interested in building and preserving wealth – regardless of their experience or stage of life. The campaign is directed at people who are already familiar with precious metals and also at those who are exploring this topic for the first time.

‘If access is made transparent, secure and digital, gold will not remain a topic solely for the wealthy or for passing down through generations, but will also be attractive to those who are just starting to build wealth,’ says Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa. ‘With the #smart campaign, we are actively making this knowledge easily accessible and underlining our positioning as a reliable partner.’

The focus is on transparent, clearly understandable information and a low barrier to entry for all target groups. A range of options allow for a flexible entry point and a gradual approach to the topics of wealth building and preservation.

The role of precious metals in the portfolio is also clearly defined: precious metals play a central role in the long-term building and preservation of wealth.

This is precisely why physical gold is of interest: it is tangible, understandable and can be easily passed down from one generation to the next.

With the #smart campaign, Degussa is underlining its commitment to explaining precious metals in a way that is easy to understand and making them accessible to a wide target group. The initiative combines clarity, trust and a modern image – and shows that a responsible approach to precious metals is a relevant topic for every generation.

About Degussa The name Degussa is synonymous with quality and reliability in the world of precious metals. As a professional partner for certified investment bars and coins, Degussa provides a comprehensive portfolio of services in connection with precious metal investments and is one of Europe’s market-leading bank-independent precious metal traders. With some 220 employees, the company currently operates 16 branches in Germany, Switzerland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Original-Content von: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell