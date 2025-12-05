Degussa Goldhandel GmbH

A golden Christmas: Degussa shows how wealth-building begins during Advent

During the festive season, our attention turns to what matters most: lasting values. More and more people are choosing gold as a reliable form of investment – a symbol of permanence, security and responsible asset management. As the year draws to a close, Degussa demonstrates how precious metals can bring not only joy, but also help build and preserve wealth across generations.

Gold: bringing cross-generational value

Ever more investors are now seeking stable alternatives. Gold represents a solid foundation for long-term security. Whether small units or larger bars – even modest amounts can make a crucial contribution in building lasting wealth.

Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa, says: ‘Gold is something that retains its value across generations. It represents security, trust and the responsibility of passing on wealth wisely. This year, we’ve put together something special for the Degussa Advent calendars in our branches – inspiration for all those who want to give a gift with genuine value at Christmas.’

Inspiration for lasting value at Christmas

The Degussa Advent calendar highlights a broad range of gift ideas during the run-up to Christmas – from small tokens of appreciation to high-quality, valuable gifts. Precious metals can accompany family and friends throughout their lives. Degussa supports customers in their desire to share lasting value in the form of coins, bars and individual gift ideas.

Holiday opening hours

We are here for you during the festive season, too, to ensure that you can purchase your gifts in good time and with no stress. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesday 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pay us a visit and find out how easy it is to offer a gift with lasting value.

