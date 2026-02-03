Degussa Goldhandel GmbH

Degussa achieves record results in 2025 and, as a leading precious metals dealer, comments on current price volatility

London (ots)

Degussa looks back on the most successful financial year in its corporate history. In 2025, the company generated revenue of around CHF 3 billion, achieved the highest trading tonnage and recorded the best operating result of all time – clear evidence of trust, quality and consistency in the international precious metals market.

Sustained strong demand shaped both buying and selling activities, reflecting not only high levels of customer confidence but also strong appreciation for expertise and product quality. Gold savings plans proved particularly attractive, continuing to gain importance especially among younger investors.

Despite increased financing costs as a result of higher key interest rates, Degussa was still able to offer attractive conditions and ensure a stable and successful business performance.

Current movements in the precious metals markets demonstrate the dynamic nature of a mature and globally interconnected market. The recent correction in gold and silver resulted from a combination of factors: expectations of tighter US monetary policy in connection with the possible appointment of Kevin Warsh, a sharply stronger US dollar, technically overstretched markets following new all-time highs, extensive profit-taking, and margin increases by the CME, which triggered additional forced selling. Such developments are part of natural market processes – particularly after strong upward phases – and underline the high responsiveness and transparency of the international precious metals markets.

Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa, emphasises:

“Physical gold is not a short-term speculative asset. It is a store of value – and for many people a central building block for long-term wealth preservation and accumulation. While equities represent participation in corporate success, gold embodies the preservation of purchasing power across generations. We do not focus on short-term trends. We stand for stability, substance and responsible action. For Degussa, one thing above all else matters: guiding our customers confidently on their path towards long-term wealth creation and preservation.”

With this record result behind it, Degussa continues to advance its path towards becoming a digitally strong, innovative and globally oriented company. The successful year 2025 provides the foundation for sustainable growth and a future in which tradition and progress go hand in hand.

