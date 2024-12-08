PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

Polizeipräsidium Osthessen

POL-OH: Verkehrsunfall Lauterbach B 275 Veröffentlichung Fotos Unfallstelle

Fulda (ots)

Die Fotos von der Unfallstelle können aus polizeilicher Sicht ab sofort veröffentlicht werden.

Vielen Dank für das gezeigte Verständnis !

Hubertus Kümpel

PP Osthessen

Folgen
Folgen
Keine Meldung von Polizeipräsidium Osthessen mehr verpassen.
Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?
Weitere Meldungen: Polizeipräsidium Osthessen
