POL-OH: Verkehrsunfall Lauterbach B 275 Veröffentlichung Fotos Unfallstelle
Fulda (ots)
Die Fotos von der Unfallstelle können aus polizeilicher Sicht ab sofort veröffentlicht werden.
Vielen Dank für das gezeigte Verständnis !
Hubertus Kümpel
PP Osthessen
Original-Content von: Polizeipräsidium Osthessen, übermittelt durch news aktuell