Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Arrests of Another Suspected Member of the Foreign Terrorist Organisation HAMAS

Karlsruhe (ots)

On Monday (3 November 2025), the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had

British national Mohammed A.

arrested in London (Great Britain) by way of legal assistance in execution of an arrest warrant issued by the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice on 16 October 2025.

Mohammed A. is strongly suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organisation (section 129a para. 1 no. 1, section 129b para. 1 sentences 1 and 2 of the German Criminal Code [StGB]).

The arrest warrant essentially sets out the following allegations:

Mohammed A. is a member of the terrorist organisation HAMAS. In summer of 2025, he met up twice with Abed Al G., who is being investigated separately (see Press Release No. 65 of 1 October 2025), in Berlin. On these occasions, Mohammed A. took over five handguns and ammunition from Abed Al G. He then transported the weapons to Austria and stored them in Vienna. These actions served to prepare terrorist attacks on Israeli or Jewish facilities in Germany.

The suspect is due to be brought before the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice after his extradition from Great Britain.

