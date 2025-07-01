Der Generalbundesanwalt beim Bundesgerichtshof (GBA)

GBA: Arrest on Suspicion of Engaging in Intelligence Activities

Karlsruhe (ots)

By way of legal assistance provided by Danish authorities, last Thursday (26 June 2025) the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had agents of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) arrest

Danish national Ali S.

in Aarhus (Denmark) in execution of an arrest warrant issued by the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice on 24 June 2025.

The arrested individual is strongly suspected of having worked for an intelligence service of a foreign power (section 99 para. 1 no. 1, para. 2 sentence 1 of the German Criminal Code [StGB]).

In essence, the arrest warrant sets out the following allegations:

In early 2025, Ali S. received an order from an Iranian intelligence service to collect information on Jewish localities and specific Jewish individuals in Berlin. To this end, he spied out three properties in June 2025, presumably in preparation of further intelligence activities in Germany, possibly including terrorist attacks on Jewish targets.

After his extradition from Denmark, the suspect will be brought before the Investigating Judge at the Federal Court of Justice.

The present proceedings are based on intelligence provided by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The Federal Criminal Police has been mandated to conduct the police investigation.

