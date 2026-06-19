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europiano: a major musical event on ARTE

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Until the very last moment, it remained a closely guarded secret: in partnership with ARTE's new associate broadcaster Suspilne, a concert was recorded in Kyiv featuring the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine and the Kyiv Camerata under the baton of Keri-Lynn Wilson – bringing the musical journey across Europe to its close on Make Music Day.

europiano aims to showcase great piano works during the course of a single day: performed at landmark venues across the continent, from concert halls and historic buildings to open-air stages, by some of the most outstanding pianists of our time.

europiano connects eleven cities in a continuous programme of more than eight hours, from 3.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. From Vienna, Paris, Poznań, Stockholm, Strasbourg, Valencia, Athens, Hamburg, Lisbon and Wiesbaden, the arc now extends to Kyiv. Performers include Martha Argerich, Bruce Liu and Eric Lu, joined by leading European orchestras.

"Music connects people across borders, languages and countries. Our motto for the day is: Europe listens together, and Europe belongs together. We have cleared our entire schedule for this eight-hour event," says Sylvie Stephan, Programme Director of ARTE GEIE.

"It was especially important to us to include Ukraine among the venues. That was no small thing to achieve, but we are genuinely delighted it worked out with our Ukrainian partner broadcaster Suspilne," says Wolfgang Bergmann, Co-CEO of ARTE Deutschland.

The programme features Borys Lyatoshynsky's Slavic Piano Concerto, performed by Maksym Shadko. Conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson: "We performed Lyatoshynsky's Piano Concerto – one of the greatest works in all of Ukrainian music. We are deeply grateful for the invitation to perform as part of europiano, which allowed us to perform not only for Ukrainian audiences but also for audiences across Europe."

Yulianna Avdeeva opens the afternoon from the Wiener Konzerthaus with Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1: "As pianists, we rarely find ourselves in the same place at the same time. Having an entire day dedicated to our instrument will bring us together, at least in spirit." Presenting throughout the day from the ZDF studio in Mainz are ARTE host Annette Gerlach and pianist Louis Philippson.

The digital press kit provides a full overview of all concerts, venues, artists and image material.

"europiano – The Most Beaurtiful Piano Concertos from Europe" – Sunday, 21 June 2026, 3.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. on arte.tv, with English subtitles online. The digital press kit is available here: ;> ;> Press kit

Original-Content von: ARTE G.E.I.E., übermittelt durch news aktuell