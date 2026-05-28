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How a multi-stakeholder partnership is advancing Agrivoltaics in Egypt

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A partnership between 3E, ORG, Engazaat, Habiba Community, and the Alexandria University Center of Excellence for Water is demonstrating how renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture, and community-led innovation can work together to regenerate desert environments in Egypt.

Building a regenerative and replicable desert agriculture system

Located in a remote arid region of South Sinai, where the local nomadic community lives, the initiative aims to develop a scalable model for climate adaptation and food security in arid regions through decentralized agrivoltaic (Agri-PV) systems fully powered by renewable energy. The current installation is a 6 kWp pilot project developed for research and demonstration purposes, with the objective of validating the model and supporting future large-scale deployment.

The project integrates agriculture, solar energy, and water management into a decentralized agrivoltaics system designed to improve resource efficiency while minimizing carbon emissions.

At the core of the initiative is the deployment of Agri-PV plants, where solar photovoltaic panels are installed above agricultural land. In extreme heat environments such as Egypt, the partial shading provided by the PV can significantly improve growing conditions by reducing heat stress and water evaporation while simultaneously generating clean electricity for local communities.

The initiative is designed not only as a demonstration project, but as a fully scalable model for desert regeneration and climate resilience that can be replicated in vulnerable regions globally. Building on the initial pilot phase, an additional 100 kWp Agri-PV installation is currently being implemented in Al Moghra, Marsa Matrouh, further supporting the project's scale-up ambitions in arid regions of Egypt.

The project is being developed as both a demonstration site and a research platform to evaluate the long-term potential of agrivoltaics in arid climates.

The multi-stakeholder partnership

How 3E supported the project's technical deployment

The partnership brings together complementary expertise across planning, engineering, agriculture, water research, renewable energy, and community development where 3E provided the technical renewable energy expertise and led the engineering design of the Agri-PV systems through its R&D and engineering teams.

Over the past year, 3E experts developed the technical design of the Agri-PV installations, with parts of the project already constructed and additional sections currently under development.

Beyond engineering design, the project will also integrate with SynaptiQ, 3E's advanced renewable asset analytics platform. Through continuous data collection, site monitoring, and performance analysis, the project partners aim to evaluate agricultural, environmental, and energy performance over time and support future optimization and replication of similar systems.

A Scalable Mmodel for the Water-Energy-Food Nexus

The initiative follows a broader climate resiliency framework focused on five interconnected pillars:

Agrivoltaics system development and validation

Climate mitigation through agri-pv deployment

Agricultural adaptation strategies for arid regions

Community resilience and local capacity building

Environmental and operational performance monitoring

What makes the project particularly unique is its geopolitical and environmental context. By combining renewable energy generation with agriculture and water optimization, the project aims to evaluate practical approaches for improving land productivity and resource efficiency in regions affected by water scarcity and rising temperatures.

As climate challenges accelerate globally, the partners believe integrated renewable-powered agricultural systems such as this could become an important pathway for restoring degraded land while improving energy access, food production, and climate resilience simultaneously.

At 3E, we believe in a world powered by renewable energy. Yet too often, the communities that could benefit the most remain beyond the reach of innovation and support. Through the support of the Government of Flanders, Belgium and strong collaboration with research partners, we have been able to bring state-of-the-art solar design and digital solutions to a nomadic community in South Sinai. Our ambition is to see this initiative scale and evolve into a community-driven model that delivers lasting energy access, resilience, and local economic value. - Gofran Chowdhury, Head of Innovation, 3E

With construction ongoing and monitoring systems being deployed, the initiative represents an important step toward proving how climate-resilient agriculture can scale in some of the world's most challenging environments.

Original-Content von: 3E, übermittelt durch news aktuell