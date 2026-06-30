dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH

dpa sees solid financial results in a challenging environment: slight growth in turnover and profit in 2025

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Hamburg (ots)

The Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) has concluded the 2025 financial year with a solid financial performance. dpa GmbH's turnover rose to 107.4 million euros (2024: 105.5 million euros), while the net annual profit increased to 1.6 million euros (2024: 1.4 million euros). Group turnover fell slightly to 159.8 million euros (2024: 161.5 million euros), while the consolidated operating performance increased to 169.8 million euros (2024: 168.2 million euros). In a challenging market environment, dpa has fulfilled its core editorial mission as a reliable provider of news. Disciplined cost management, stable revenues in its core business and progress in strategic growth areas contributed to the overall positive performance. dpa announced this at its 77th shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.

"In an increasingly complex market environment - particularly in our core media market - dpa continues to demonstrate financial stability. The key factors driving this are accelerating media concentration and changing media usage habits, which are creating significant pressure on our clients to innovate," said dpa's CEO Peter Kropsch. "The use of AI is now having a significant impact on the media and communications sector. We have responded by successfully preparing the entire group for this change through products, strategies and the development of expertise. It was important to us to quickly launch our first AI-supported services. dpa provides its customers with intensive support in their digital transformation and has further expanded its role as an indispensable partner and service provider."

Subsidiaries making a significant contribution to overall success

As in previous years, dpa's subsidiaries have made a significant contribution to the group's overall success. news aktuell, as dpa's largest subsidiary, once again made the largest individual contribution, albeit at a slightly lower level than in the previous year. dpa Picture-Alliance succeeded in increasing turnover in the highly competitive images market and significantly expanded revenues in the area of rights management. Combined with rigorous cost management, dpa Picture-Alliance achieved a profit contribution that was almost one and a half times higher than in the previous year.

dpa-infocom's financial year was marked by the relocation of the digital editorial team, which was completed in mid-2024 and took full effect for the first time in 2025, as well as the transfer of the WebLines product group to the parent company. Nevertheless, dpa-infocom ended the year with a profit that exceeded expectations.

Journalistic and technological development

In addition to its financial performance, dpa made significant strides during the past financial year in further developing its journalistic offering and technological infrastructure.

"2025 can be described as a year of transformation," said dpa's editor-in-chief, Sven Gösmann. "The agency has provided pioneering solutions to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence - in particular with the AI Research assistant, which provides easy access to dpa's news content and which we were able to offer our clients as early as the beginning of 2025. With dpa-iq, we now have an offering that makes dpa content available in a format suitable for AI applications and agents. The key words here are "liquid content". The video sector is also one of the editorial team's key strategic focus areas. Our share of the video market is growing steadily." At the same time, however, the editorial team has also successfully launched new offerings in traditional areas of journalism. "By curating tailor-made print offerings, we are helping our publisher clients with their transformation," Gösmann emphasised.

Furthermore, during the reporting year, dpa adopted an AI pricing model that governs the use of dpa content for training language models and ensures a seamless chain of rights. In the field of international journalism, the Democracy News Alliance (DNA) project was launched in collaboration with other news agencies to report on the global development of democracy. It's also worth mentioning dpa's activities that combine its business objectives with overarching goals for the industry and society - in particular the further development and expansion of DRIVE, a project involving around 50 publishers for the joint analysis of usage data, and the news literacy initiative #UseTheNews.

Annual report 2025: "Enabling transformation. Securing the future."

The dpa annual report 2025 is entitled "Enabling transformation. Securing the future." and shows how the agency and its subsidiaries are supporting their clients through digital transformation - with tailor-made services and combined expertise. For the first time, the annual report also includes a Sustainability Magazine in which dpa reports on the latest developments in the areas of Planet, People and Prosperity.

Annual report:

Annual report 2025

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos, graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency, dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around 130 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa shareholders. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch, is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is Daniel Schöningh (Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich).

At home and abroad, media with various editorial orientations place their trust in dpa's non-partisan, neutral and verified reporting. dpa works according to the principles laid down in its statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or governments. dpa rejects financial contributions from government agencies, companies and private individuals. dpa only accepts project-related funding in a small number of selected cases and after careful consideration. A list of these projects can be found on our website.

Original-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell