dpa becomes partner of the Political Tech Summit

Berlin (ots)

The German Press Agency (dpa) is partnering with the Political Tech Summit in Berlin. The Summit, taking place for the second time on January 23 and 24, is a conference at the intersection of politics, technology, and society. It brings together leading figures from politics, the tech industry, media, and civil society to discuss the future of digital democracy and the responsible use of technology.

With its involvement, dpa underlines the strategic importance of verified, structured data and data services for modern news agencies. Drawing on its extensive experience in data journalism and digital services for media, platforms, businesses, and political institutions, dpa contributes valuable perspectives to the Political Tech Summit.

To kick off the conference on January 23, the news agency will host an exclusive networking event at its modern newsroom located in Berlin's historic newspaper district. Further details about the program and participation will be announced separately. At the conference itself, dpa CEO Peter Kropsch will deliver a keynote speech and subsequently join a panel discussion with invited guests.

"Data without context and without the recipients' media literacy is often meaningless. Through our work, we demonstrate every day the crucial role journalism can play - not only in verifying facts, but also in creating real value for those who use this data, whether they are readers of news outlets or users of search engines or AI applications," says Kropsch. "At the Summit, we want to explore unexpected ways in which organizations like dpa can help protect democratic societies - including through the use of data."

"We're proud to partner with the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In an age of information overload, access to verified data and commitment to quality journalism are essential to informed public debate and healthy democracy.", says Josef Lentsch, Founder and CEO of the Political Tech Summit, and Co-Founder and CEO of Partisan.

About the Political Tech Summit:

The Political Tech Summit, organized by Partisan, a Berlin-based hub for political professionals at the intersection of technology, campaigning, and democracy, brought together over 600 participants and 100 speakers from more than 40 countries in 2025.

Beyond knowledge-sharing, the Summit seeks to establish a dual marketplace for political innovation-connecting practitioners, technology providers, and civil society organizations to exchange tools, strategies, and expertise. This first edition showcased a diverse audience, interactive formats, and discussions addressing the most pressing challenges in democracy and digital governance.

Through workshops, panels, and networking sessions, participants explored practical solutions for modern campaigning and democratic engagement, while discovering new partners and resources to put these ideas into practice.

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media, companies, and organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos, graphics, audio, and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in seven languages. Around 1,000 journalists work at about 140 locations worldwide. dpa's shareholders are around 170 German media companies. The central editorial office, led by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is based in Berlin, while the management board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch, is located at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (CEO, Ippen Media Group, Munich).

In Germany and abroad, media outlets of all editorial orientations rely on dpa's non-partisan, neutral, and verified reporting. dpa operates according to the principles defined in its charter: independent of ideologies, corporations, or governments. The agency does not accept financial contributions from public bodies, companies, or individuals. Project-based funding is accepted only in a few carefully selected cases and after thorough review. A list of such projects is available on our website.

