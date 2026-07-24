ZDF

ZDF and SRF Launch Streamium Days 2026

Bild-Infos

Download

Mainz (ots)

A new form for media leaders Leading Today – Shaping Tomorrow

As media organizations navigate fundamental shifts in streaming, distribution, artificial intelligence and platform ecosystems, ZDF and SRF are bringing together senior industry leaders for Streamium Days 2026 (September 7–8, 2026), a new international forum dedicated to the future of audience engagement and media distribution.

Held at ZDF headquarters in Mainz, Germany, Streamium Days is designed as a curated gathering of senior decision-makers from public service and commercial media organizations. Under the theme "Leading Today – Shaping Tomorrow" the event provides a trusted environment for open exchange, practical learning and cross-industry collaboration among the leaders shaping the next generation of media.

Streamium Days: peer-to-peer forum instead of traditional conference

The programme combines keynote presentations, strategic discussions, international case studies, interactive masterclasses and dedicated networking opportunities. Rather than a traditional conference, Streamium Days is a peer-to-peer forum where participants share practical experiences, discuss common challenges and explore new approaches to innovation, distribution and audience engagement.

Participation is by invitation preserve the event's interactive and discussion-focused character. Senior executives from leading media organizations across Europe and beyond already confirmed, establishing Streamium Days distinctive forum for cross-industry exchange. A limited number of invitations remain available. Executives interested in participating or learning more about the event are welcome to contact Audience-leitung@zdf.de for further information.

Further information

ZDF and SRF Launch Streamium Days 2026 : ZDF-Presseportal

Follow us on LinkedIn.

Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell