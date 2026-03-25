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From psychological thrillers to emotional family drama: New8 unveils Slate 3 at Series Mania

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Lille/Mainz (ots)

New8, the European drama collaboration of eight public service broadcasters, presented eight new scripted projects today during Series Mania in Lille.

Following the announcement earlier this year that the partners are extending their successful co‑production model, the new slate marks three years of close collaboration between SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RÚV (Iceland), NRK (Norway), VRT (Flanders/Belgium), NPO (the Netherlands) and ZDF (Germany). The unveiling highlights the strength of the collaboration and its continued commitment to sustainably co‑producing high‑quality drama rooted in shared public service values. That ambition is reflected in the breadth and diversity of the titles presented, all of which aim to nurture creative excellence while offering producers and creatives a stable and reliable financing framework.

The projects in detail and more information

Further information

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