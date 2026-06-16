SmartHelio

SmartHelio Secures Strategic Investment from quantumEDGE Ventures to Advance Autonomous Energy Operations

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Lausanne, Switzerland (ots)

SmartHelio today announced a strategic investment from deeptech fund quantumEDGE Ventures, supporting the company's mission to build the AI infrastructure powering the next generation of energy systems. The partnership will support SmartHelio's expansion across global energy markets, with a particular focus on accelerating deployments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Renewable energy is no longer constrained by generation capacity alone. As solar, battery storage, electric vehicles, and distributed energy resources scale globally, operational complexity is becoming one of the industry's next major challenges. Energy operators are increasingly required to manage vast amounts of data, growing asset portfolios, labor shortages, grid constraints, and increasingly interconnected energy systems.

SmartHelio is addressing this challenge through what it calls Autonomous Energy Operations - a new approach where AI agents actively participate in monitoring, diagnosis, prioritization, and operational execution across renewable energy portfolios.

Earlier this year, SmartHelio launched GAIA, an AI agent purpose-built for energy infrastructure operations. Rather than functioning as a traditional monitoring platform, GAIA continuously analyzes operational data, identifiesperformance issues, prioritizes actions based on business impact, and supports operational workflows across renewable energy assets.

Already deployed with customers globally, GAIA is helping energy companies automate up to 90% of daily monitoring and reporting activities while improving asset performance and operational efficiency. The platform effectively acts as an intelligent operational layer that enables teams to focus on higher-value decisions while reducing the burden of repetitive operational tasks.

Unlike generic AI copilots, SmartHelio combines physics-informed intelligence, energy-domain expertise, explainability, governance, and human oversight specifically designed for critical infrastructure environments. This enables organizations to adopt AI while maintaining transparency, control, and operational trust.

The investment reflects growing recognition that artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role in managing modern energy infrastructure. SmartHelio and quantumEDGE Ventures share the view that digital intelligence will become a key enabler of more resilient, efficient, and scalable energy systems as the global energy transition accelerates.

SmartHelio's vision extends beyond predictive analytics and monitoring. The company is building AI systems capable of supporting asset owners and operators throughout the operational lifecycle - from performance optimization and fault management to maintenance coordination and portfolio-level decision support.

Today, SmartHelio supports more than 8 GW of energy assets globally and works with utilities, independent power producers, energy service providers, and enterprise energy owners across Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Customers and partners include Shell, Dominion Energy, ENEOS, NTT, Tata Power, Mitsui Fudosan, Verbund, and Schneider Electric.

"The energy system is becoming dramatically more complex. Solar, batteries, electric vehicles, microgrids, and flexible loads are increasingly interacting in real time. Human operators alone cannot manage this complexity at scale. We believe AI agents will become an essential part of future energy operations, helping energy companies make faster, better decisions while keeping humans firmly in control. This partnership supports our ambition to accelerate the deployment of secure and governed AI solutions across the global energy sector."

- Govinda Upadhyay, Founder and CEO, SmartHelio

SmartHelio will showcase GAIA and its Autonomous Energy Operations platform during Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, demonstrating how AI agents can help energy companies move beyond reactive monitoring toward intelligent, proactive operations.

Booth: B5.379

About SmartHelio

SmartHelio is a Swiss AI company building software for Autonomous Energy Operations. Its AI platform helps energy companies monitor, diagnose, optimize, and manage solar, battery, and distributed energy assets through secure, explainable, and governed artificial intelligence. Backed by Y Combinator, Collaborative Fund, ACE & Company, Serpentine Ventures, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Gaingels, and leading climate-focused investors, SmartHelio currently supports more than 8 GW of energy assets globally.

About quantumEDGE Ventures

quantumEDGE Ventures is a deeptech climate-tech venture capital firm supporting high-impact technology companies operating within the Water-Energy-Food (WEF) nexus while helping bridge innovation and market access across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Original-Content von: SmartHelio, übermittelt durch news aktuell