ZDFneo-Programmänderung
Donnerstag, 22. Februar 2024

Mainz (ots)

Woche 08/24 
Donnerstag, 22.02. 

Bitte Programmänderung beachten: 

Bitte bei allen Folgen einfügen: Audiodeskription (AD) und Untertitel (UT)

 0.00	 Normal People
	 Anziehung
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 0.25	 Normal People
	 Druck
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)
 0.55	 Normal People
	 Feigheit
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 1.25	 Normal People
	 Wiedersehen
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 2.00	 Normal People
	 Verzeihen
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 2.30	 Normal People
	 Missverständnis
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 3.00	 Normal People
	 Verpasste Chancen
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 3.25	 Normal People
	 Spannungen
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 3.55	 Normal People
	 Toxisch
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 4.15	 Normal People
	 Depression
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 4.40	 Normal People
	 Heilung
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

 5.10	 Normal People
	 Liebe
	 Irisches Liebes-Drama
	 (vom 4.8.2023)

Pressekontakt:

ZDF-Kommunikation
Telefon: +49-6131-70-12108

Folgen Sie uns gerne auch bei LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zdf/)
und X (https://twitter.com/ZDFpresse) vormals Twitter.

Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

