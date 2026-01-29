Körber AG

Körber to increase stake to 100% in Godrej Körber JV

Bild-Infos

Download

Hamburg, Germany / Mumbai, India (ots)

Körber has acquired the remaining stake in Godrej Körber Supply Chain Limited from Godrej & Boyce, turning it in a wholly owned subsidiary. This step reinforces Körber’s commitment to India and the Asia-Pacific region after years of successful joint venture collaboration.

Since its formation, Godrej Körber has combined Körber’s global technology leadership with Godrej’s deep market expertise, establishing itself as a trusted partner for intelligent warehouse automation and material handling solutions across India. The company has delivered significant project successes, built a strong presence in sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals, and contributed to the transformation of India’s supply chain industry.

With this acquisition, Körber’s Business Area Supply Chain fully integrates its Indian operations, enabling enhanced access to a global ecosystem of R&D, robotics, and software innovations.

“Acquiring the remaining shares in Godrej Körber and fully integrating our Indian operations unlocks new opportunities to innovate, invest, and deliver value for our customers in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions. Guided by our ambition for the next decade, we are committed to shaping the future of supply chain and manufacturing—always to the benefit of our customers,” said Stephan Seifert, CEO of Körber.

“With full ownership, we are empowering our local organization and strengthening customer proximity. This transition enables us to better understand customer needs, serve them with greater speed, and build stronger local capabilities. India is now a cornerstone of our global supply chain business.” said Helena Garriga, Körber Executive Board Member and President Business Area Supply Chain.

“As part of Körber, we can better leverage the expertise of our organization and deliver world-class automation and digital solutions tailored to the unique needs of the region. With the new ownership model, Körber is strengthening its commitment to the fast-growing India and Asia-Pacific markets, with India as a strategic hub for regional development. Our teams are fully energized to lead this next chapter,” said Suunil Dabral, Senior Vice President and Head of Region APAC, Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with more than 13,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

www.koerber.com

Original-Content von: Körber AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell