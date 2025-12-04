Körber AG

Körber achieves top "Platinum" rating in CyberVadis rating 2025

Bild-Infos

Download

Hamburg (ots)

Körber was awarded the Platinum Medal for its outstanding achievements in cybersecurity in the voluntary CyberVadis rating 2025. This rating surpasses the company's previous ratings.

CyberVadis, a subsidiary of EcoVadis, is one of the leading platforms for cybersecurity assessments. Its rating focuses particularly on a company's information security management system. Körber underwent this comprehensive audit for the third time and received the top rating "Platinum" for the first time this year, after receiving two gold medals. CyberVadis awards the platinum certificate to companies that demonstrate exceptional maturity in cybersecurity. This award confirms that cybersecurity is a high priority for Körber and an integral part of its business model.

What is being evaluated?

The CyberVadis rating is based on international standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and covers four core areas:

- Identify - Identification of assets, risks, and critical processesProtect

- Protective measures such as access controls, training, and backups

- Detect - Mechanisms for detecting security incidents

- React - Response and recovery processes in the event of incidents

"Our continuously improving CyberVadis rating demonstrates our commitment to cybersecurity. We are constantly expanding our infrastructure and processes to increase the resilience of our business against cyberattacks. This protects not only our company, but also our customers," says Andreas Gaetje, Chief Information Security Officer at Körber. "Our consistent implementation of the security strategy confirms our status as a reliable and trustworthy partner, as evidenced by the results of this year's CyberVadis assessment."

As an international technology group, protecting sensitive information in accordance with the highest industry standards is a top priority for Körber. Our commitment is based on a comprehensive information security management system that includes an effective security strategy, risk management, and controls and processes that align with international standards.

The security architecture adheres to three perspectives: the corporate business, customer requirements, and market trends. To process its customers' data in a resilient and secure manner, Körber also has its processes audited by other independent institutions and certified according to recognized ISO standards, for example.

Further information on cybersecurity at Körber can also be found on the Group's website.

About Körber

We are Körber - an international technology group with around 13,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: we turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape technological change. In our Business Areas Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we deliver products, solutions and services that inspire and create added value for customers. We build ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

Further information is available at www.koerber.com

Original-Content von: Körber AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell